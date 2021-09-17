THE DISH: BBQueue up for good causes this fall with Garces, St. Vincent de Paul fundraisers

There are few things Bakersfield loves more than bringing together barbecue and a good cause. So it's only right that we kick off fall with two popular fundraiser barbecue events.
The annual Holy Smoke BBQ returns to Garces Memorial High School on Sept. 29, again held as a drive-thru event.
Dinner will consist of a filet, au gratin potatoes, gourmet salad and a Pyrenees roll. For dessert, diners will enjoy chocolate chip cookies from Jake's Tex-Mex Cafe.
Pickup for the barbecue, sponsored by Mission Bank, will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 29 in the student parking lot off Monte Vista Drive. (Campus is at 2800 Loma Linda Drive.)
If you're buying dinner for the whole family, there are also delivery options. If you purchase 10 tickets or more, you have the option of delivery to one location. Those who purchase 20 or more tickets can opt for up to two delivery locations.
Tickets are $50 and must be purchased by Wednesday. Proceeds from the barbecue help fund the tuition assistance program as well as the school's academic and extracurricular programs.
Purchase tickets online at garces.org/giving/holy-smoke-bbq or by calling 661-327-2578, ext. 118.
Sponsorship opportunities, starting at $500, are also available. More details at the website or by emailing Garces Director of Advancement Tonya Abbott at tabbott@garces.org.
Another event that will benefit the community is the annual St. Vincent de Paul Fall BBQ, coming Oct. 7.
Like the Garces barbecue, this fundraiser will be held again as a drive-thru event.
Diners have their choice of teriyaki chicken or the popular steak, cooked by Gary Icardo, son Adam and their team. This long-standing grilling tradition started in the 1970s by Gary's father, Jimmie, who manned the grill at fundraising events at Cal State Bakersfield, Garces High and other venues.
The menu also promised "all the trimmings," which last year included salsa and salad from Wool Growers, beans, Pyrenees rolls and cobbler from Smith's Bakeries.
In its eighth year, this barbecue is the only fundraiser for St. Vincent de Paul Homeless Center, which receives no federal, state or local funding to help feed around 200 men, women and children daily.
Proceeds go directly to the center's efforts, which include serving two home-cooked meals a day, providing clothing, new underwear and socks, and other personal care items for those in need.
Pickup for the Fall BBQ will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 7 at the center, 316 Baker St. Reservations are requested by Oct. 1.
Tickets are $35, available at the center, its thrift store or by calling 661-323-2941.
Sponsorship opportunities are also available. Call 661-872-1543 for more information.
COOL COCKTAILS FOR FALL
With an eye on fall and cooler weather, it feels like a good time for a cocktail. Here are some seasonal additions around town.
At The Sinking Ship, Tiki-Ko's downstairs bar, the bartenders have come up with a few new options.
Bernardo’s Hideaway, named for creator Bernardo Soriano, is a colorful concoction made with Wray & Nephew Jamaican rum, violet liqueur, simple syrup, and lime and pineapple juices.
Bartender Mike Weick came up with the Harvey Wallenberg, the bar's take on a Harvey Wallbanger, featuring vodka, Galliano, Licor 43, and orange and grapefruit juices. It's named after Wallenberg set, a famous skate spot in San Francisco.
Posing the question is it more fun to order this cocktail or to drink it, is The Ultimo Hombre, courtesy of bartender Benny Dena. The drink will be perfect for when there is (eventually) a chill in the air courtesy of its blend of tequila, Ancho Reyes liqueur, and lime and orange juices with a Caribbean spice rim.
Rounding out the new options is the piña coladas, which Tiki-Ko has offered as a special before. And while the other drinks will be seasonal, this libation made with Sugar Island coconut rum, pineapple juice and coconut cream is likely here to stay.
The Sinking Ship, Tiki-Ko's downstairs bar, at 1927 K St. is open from 5:30 p.m. to midnight Thursday, 5:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and 1 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday.
Over at Applebee's Grill + Bar, things are getting creepy with its $5 Spooky Sips promotion.
Starting Monday, it will offer its Halloween-themed mucho bowls.
Dracula’s Juice is part margarita, part daiquiri and as cold as the vampire's heart with a blended of tequila, Bacardi Superior and wildberry. The Tipsy Zombie also features Bacardi Superior as its spirit of choice along with a a float of Midori and a gummy brain garnish.
The fun cocktails will be available through Oct. 31 at Applebee's, 9001 Ming Ave., Suite M.