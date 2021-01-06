It's clear that 2020 exposed some naked truths about ourselves. Bolthouse Farms has found a way for health-conscious folks to benefit in the new year.
The local grower is launching its "Don't Get Caught Naked" sweepstakes, which kicks off Monday. Fans are encouraged to share their wildest "caught naked" stories from last year, whether it was from your housemates or loved ones while sheltering in place or a Zoom meeting gone awry.
"After a long year of uncertainty and many of us staying close to home, the 'Don't Get Caught Naked' campaign allows Bolthouse Farms to boldly show our brand personality and sense of humor and aims to bring this spirit to the new year," said AJ Bernstein, Bolthouse Farms vice president of marketing, in a news release. "We're living out our goal of creating a new way for people to eat and live healthier lifestyles by offering beverages and products — like Bolthouse Farms Protein Keto beverages, Carrot Ginger Turmeric juice and Bolthouse Farms Dutch Chocolate Banana Protein Plus shake — to help promote wellness, that taste great and are available at a good value. We hope fans engage and grow alongside us in 2021."
Starting Monday and running through Jan. 15, eligible fans (18 and older) can submit their stories via direct message on Bolthouse's Instagram page (@BolthouseFarms). The first 50 eligible entrants who provide a valid U.S. mailing address in Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York City, Chicago, Denver, the District of Columbia or Austin, Texas, will receive the prize package via an on-demand third-party delivery service.
Additionally another 100 qualifying entrants in the aforementioned cities (after first-round winners are selected) or cities not listed, including Bakersfield, who provide a valid U.S. mailing address will receive the sweepstakes prize via mail at a later date.
Winners will receive a prize package (valued at $75) with a week's supply (seven) of Bolthouse beverages with options including orange juice, carrot ginger turmeric, C Boost, Dutch Chocolate Banana Protein Plus, Green Goddess, Coconut Protein Keto, Cinnamon Horchata Protein Keto or Hazelnut Fudge Protein Keto. They will also be given a coupon for up to $10 of Bolthouse Farms products from their favorite grocery store and exclusive Don't Get Caught Naked-branded gear to "help them never getting caught naked again."
To participate in the sweepstakes, follow Bolthouse Farms on Instagram (@BolthouseFarms) and visit bolthouse.com/caughtnaked for complete contest details.
Employing more than 2,200 people and based in Bakersfield, Bolthouse Farms is one of the largest carrot growers and distributors in the U.S. Guided by its vision of "Plants Powering People," the company produces and sells super-premium juices, smoothies, cafe beverages, protein shakes, functional beverages and premium refrigerated dressings, all under the Bolthouse Farms brand name. For more on the company, visit bolthouse.com.
Tacos La Villa opens ninth location
It's a tough time for all small businesses but one local Mexican chain continues to grow. Tacos La Villa Mexican Grill recently opened its ninth location in northwest Bakersfield.
The restaurant at 7530 Rosedale Highway, a half-mile east of Coffee Road, is Tacos La Villa's first in the area. Customers can use the drive-thru or order takeout. Delivery is also available through third-party services Grubhub, DoorDash, Uber Eats and Postmates.
This is the second Tacos La Villa to open in recent months. Another at 1400 Wible Road near Valley Plaza Mall opened in October for drive-thru business.
Breakfast burritos are popular at Tacos La Villa as well as lunch specials. Along with standard Mexican fare of tacos, tortas, burritos, asada fries and quesadillas, the chain has an all-new Flamin Hot Cheetos menu featuring the spicy snack crisps on tacos, in a burrito or quesadillas and atop asada fries. It is also known for house-made aguas frescas including horchata, jamaica, lemonade, tamarind and pineapple.
Specials include 99-cent tacos during happy hour from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 99-cent Taco Tuesday and $5 torta Thursdays.
Regular customers can also join the new Loyalty Cravings Rewards Program to eventually redeem points for any item from the menu.
Danny Nunez, president and chief executive officer of Tacos La Villa Mexican Grill, said in a news release, "I want to thank our customers and staff for making this possible, we wouldn’t be here without the continued support from our customers and our great team that we have, working day in and day out in customer service, in the kitchen and our corporate team that hasn’t stopped since we’ve opened. We are truly thankful and blessed to have such a supporting community to our business.
"We are happy to continue serving great food and satisfying customers' cravings no matter which side of town you might be on! We hope that those that haven’t given us a shot yet, give us a shot and get an experience of our authentic Mexican food."
The Rosedale location is currently open from 7 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. daily. For more on the chain, visit tacoslavillamexicangrill.com.