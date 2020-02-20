Hot on the heels of announcing a Bakersfield show, rap group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony has even bigger news for fans: a name change.
In one of the more amusing food marketing campaigns, the group has teamed with Buffalo Wild Wings, saying the chain's boneless wings are so good that it will now be known as Boneless Thugs-N-Harmony.
In a “Behind The Music”-style mockumentary, three band members — now Krayzie Boneless, Flesh-N-Boneless and Wish Boneless — are on board with Layzie Bone as the lone holdout, expressing his dissatisfaction with a colorful phrase. Efforts to extend a "sauce-covered olive branch" to Layzie does not sway him by the end of the video.
The "Boneless Thugs" announced the name change on Instagram and on Twitter. Newly branded merchandise, like the golden boneless chicken chain that Wish Boneless wears in the video, is listed at BonelessThugs.com, although all items are currently sold out.
Longtime manager Steve Lobel told Rolling Stone he was approached by a marketing agency a few months ago about the boneless campaign. “Three of the four were down with it,” Lobel told the magazine. “Layzie Bone was hesitant, and he’s still hesitant about it. He wasn’t with it, but the other three gentlemen were.”
Whatever name the band is going by come spring, it will play the Fox Theater on May 29. Tickets, ranging from $30 to $45, are available now at eventbrite.com, by calling at 324-1369 or at the Fox box office.
Get in on the boneless love with Boneless Thursdays at Buffalo Wild Wings, with a buy one, get one free deal. Locations are at 3316 Coffee Road and 5677 Gosford Road.
(0) comments
