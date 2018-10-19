We've discussed at length how the vegetarian and vegan dining scene is growing in Bakersfield. So it's disappointing that we ended up at the bottom of a recent list for the best cities for vegans and vegetarians.
While we're nowhere near the top 10, we landed at a dismal No. 98 out of 100 on the list compiled by personal finance website WalletHub.
The survey compared the 100 most populated cities across three key dimensions: affordability; diversity, accessibility and quality; and vegetarian lifestyle.
While some metrics, which included using GrubHub's list of cities most likely to order vegetarian or vegan, seemed stacked against us, it seems like we should have ranked higher.
We have three active year-round farmers markets with others, like Adventist Health's, popping up seasonally. Local ag businesses such as Autonomy Farms, Pickalittle Farms and others offer CSA (community-supported agriculture) boxes.
That's to say nothing of the restaurants that support plant-based dining options. The Hen's Roost and Better Bowls downtown are innovative and emphasize fresh, locally sourced ingredients. We be Grubbin', which recently moved into lunch and dinner delivery, also gets creative with sushi, ramen, jambalaya and other vegan creations.
Vida Vegan, which has taken the Haggin Oaks farmer market by storm, is working to bring its storefront to life on Stine Road. And Shake 'N Buns and the adjacent Guapos Tacos on White Lane both offer extensive plant-based menus.
This just scratches the surface of what's out there in Bakersfield. Whether for ethical reasons or just wanting a healthier lifestyle, more people are embracing plant-based dining. In such an ag-rich community, it seems like this couldn't be a better place to start.
