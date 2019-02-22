Kelis sang it's her milkshake that brings all the boys to the yard but when it comes to Yard House, it's all about the beer. Bakersfield will learn more about that later this year when it gets its first Yard House on Stockdale Highway near Calloway Drive.
Construction has begun on the restaurant near California Pizza Kitchen and La Costa Mariscos. No confirmed date when the restaurant will be open.
What we do know is what the chain's known for: offering the "world's largest selection of draft beers." More than 100 beers are listed on its website in 12 different categories. They're served in four sizes: 9-ounce "shorty," 12-ounce “goblet,” 16-ounce pint and the 32-ounce half-yard. In addition to brews, Yard House has a diverse cocktail menu including a newly added color-changing magic margarita.
The menu consists of American fare including grilled burgers, gourmet salads, street tacos, steaks, seafood and house favorites. You know this is a good happy hour place when the menu lists both snacks and appetizers as separate categories with options like crispy Brussels sprouts and potatoes; hot and spicy edamame; sweet potato fries with maple bacon cream dip; lobster, crab and artichoke dip; onion ring tower; and jumbo Bavarian pretzel (clocking in at over 1,300 calories with its horseradish mustard and beer cheese sauce).
Opened in 1996 in Long Beach, Yard House set itself apart by creating a 250-tap draft beer system. There are more than 70 locations across the United States including 24 in California. The brand is now owned by Orlando-based Darden Restaurants, which also operates chains like Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse and The Capital Grille.
Coming soon
Goose Loonies Tavern & Grill put up exterior signage for its second location at 3320 Truxtun Ave #150, the former location of Craft Tap House. That complex at Truxtun Avenue and Oak Street is also home to Cuban Cafe, Conroy's Flowers and Protege Salons.
Jim Katsantonis, who owns the existing Goose Loonies Tavern & Grill on 18th Street with wife Becky, announced the addition last October and said he was renovating the space.
(1) comment
Awesomeness. A legit pub crawl is developing along the bike path!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.