THE DISH: Bah hungry? Enjoy a few Christmas meals, gift ideas

Christmas is less than a week away and however you're preparing, food is probably on your list. Here's an elf bag's worth of ideas for gifts, snacks and meals.
Last-minute gifts: Luigi's Restaurant and Delicatessen (725 E. 19th St.) has plenty of food-related treats, including its pasta sauces, seasoning, bloody mary mix, olive oil, wines curated by certified sommelier Lanette Valpredo Caratan, and fine meats, cheeses and olive bar for gussying up your charcuterie board.
Dewar's chews are also an easy option that no one turns away at the holidays. Visit the flagship location (1120 Eye St.) for the best selection.
Rubio's Coastal Grill is offering a limited-edition "Spreading Taco Cheer" holiday gift box ($49.99) that can be ordered through Monday at rubios.com for delivery before Christmas. The box includes $30 in Rubio’s free entrée cards, redeemable at any Rubio’s location, a 50-inch-by-60-inch fleece blanket, beanie with custom-embroidered taco, lined 5-by-7-inch notebook, 18-ounce mug, and exclusive dessert taco recipe card, created by Rubio’s culinary team.
Pyrenees French Bakery (717 E. 21st St.): The longtime local bakery is offering new sourdough Christmas pull-apart loaves. Choose from a Christmas tree or wreath design, $7.50 each. Although its bread is sold in many local stores, these holiday loaves are only available through the bakery. Call 661-322-7159 to order.
Black Angus Steakhouse (3601 Rosedale Highway): The restaurant is offering a Christmas Eve dine-in special ($36.99) that consists of an 8-ounce prime rib or 6-ounce filet mignon, paired with a fresh Atlantic lobster tail and choice of any two classic side dishes. Diners will also be able to order "Santa’s Cookies," which comes with a decorated Black Angus cookie and a special QR code to track Santa’s journey.
Takeout options include the holiday family meal to-go ($99, serves four), which is available from Thursday through Jan. 1, consisting of four 8-ounce servings of prime rib with choice of homestyle mashed potatoes or five-grain rice pilaf, broccoli with garlic butter, horseradish, au jus, molasses bread and eight chocolate chip cookies. Prime rib a la carte is available to go in quarter ($149.99, serves six to eight) or half ($279.95, serves 12 to 14) portions. (Note that these pre-orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.)
Order online at blackangus.com or call 324-0814.
El Pollo Loco: The chain is offering seasonal items through Dec. 26 including the "holiday familia dinner" ($20), with 10 pieces of chicken, two large sides and tortillas; chicken pozole verde; Mexican hot chocolate; or tamales (a la carte or in bundles of six or 12).
Ming's Cafe (1918 L St.): The downtown Chinese restaurant is open on Christmas Day and New Year's Day. Catering options are also available. Call 661-323-4914 for a quote.
Padre Hotel (1702 18th St.): "Jingle all the way" to the hotel's Belvedere Room for Christmas Eve dinner (4 to 9 p.m.) or a Christmas Day meal (10 a.m. to 8 p.m.). Entree options include a turkey dinner ($32) with roasted turkey breast, confit leg, mashed potatoes, green beans amandine, classic stuffing, gravy and cranberry sauce; prime rib ($52) with peppercorn dijon crust, twice-baked potato, thyme roasted carrots, au jus and horseradish cream; and honey-glazed ham ($32) with au gratin potatoes, crispy brussels sprouts and apple raisin chutney. Desserts include an eggnog cheesecake ($10) with orange chantilly, cinnamon and a gingersnap crust; and chocolate bourbon pecan pie ($10), served with vanilla bean ice cream.
Reservations are required by calling 661-427-4900.
Romano's Macaroni Grill (8850 Rosedale Highway): The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Christmas Eve and 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Christmas Day. Make reservations at macaronigrill.com or by calling 661-588-2277.
Sizzler (900 Real Road and 2650 Mount Vernon Ave.): The chain is offering a Heat and Eat meal ($74.99) that serves six with tri-tip sirloin, bourbon peppercorn gravy, green beans, mashed potatoes and mac and cheese. Orders require 24 hours' notice and can be made at sizzler.com.
Do you know of any other holiday dining deals or special hours? Email thedish@bakersfield.com with the details.