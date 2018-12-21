Bacon is a common sandwich topping these days but two fast-food chains have stepped up the oink factor with bacon-forward menu items.
Sonic Drive-In is offering a new steakhouse bacon cheeseburger, made with a quarter-pound 100-percent pure beef patty, topped with cheese, crisp bacon and grilled onions. It's topped with smoky black pepper mayo and served in a bakery-style brioche bun.
“There’s a burger for every mood, and sometimes, our guests crave a burger with savory layers of flavor you could only find at a steakhouse – until now,” Scott Uehlein, vice president of product innovation and development for Sonic, said in a news release. “We took the classic cheeseburger and curated the right combination of high-quality ingredients to replicate the same juicy flavors without steakhouse prices.”
The cheeseburger is being offered in a deal with medium tots for $4.99 while supplies last.
Wendy’s is also packing on the pork with a new bacon maple chicken sandwich. The chain tops a lightly breaded homestyle chicken breast with Swiss cheese, three strips of applewood-smoked bacon and a sweet maple glaze on a flaky croissant bun.
Back in 2016, Wendy’s tested a version of the sandwich with maple butter and Asiago cheese, according to food news website Chew Boom.
Chickens frying by the open fire ...
Maybe we want to rethink roasting those chestnuts as a holiday pastime when there's something else cooking.
This holiday season, KFC sold an 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog through its website, KFCFirelogs.com. Made in collaboration with Enviro-Log, the fried chicken aromatic creation was "inspired by the Colonel's very own Secret Recipe."
"At KFC, we have always been proud of our role in bringing loved ones together at the dinner table around a bucket of our world-famous fried chicken," said Andrea Zahumensky, KFC U.S. chief marketing officer, in a news release. "Now, this winter we're bringing all the things we love — family, friends and fried chicken — together around the fire with our scented firelog."
Unfortunately, the logs are sold out. But that might be good news for us since this log was likely to have folks ignoring the no-burn advisories all over the county.
