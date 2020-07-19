Most of the recent discussion about Walmart has been about how masks will be required inside stores starting Monday. Guests should be ready to don face coverings to pick up these exclusive food products available later this month.
Parents tired of making the same old box of mac 'n' cheese can change it up with the new Baby Shark macaroni and cheese. The ubiquitous kids song that launched a merchandising bonanza — apparel, bedding, toys, even a singing toothbrush — has added another food item on its resume, adding to last summer's cereal.
The pasta will be in stores starting July 27 for the reasonable price of 50 cents per box. Although unconventional pasta shapes often cook up a little firmer than standard macaroni noodles, the kids should appreciate the novelty.
And everyone is likely to take interest in a new snack from Hostess. Longtime Twinkie fans may remember the original Tiger Tail Twinkies, which had a coconut creme filling and were striped with a raspberry topping. The company has revived the name but changed the recipe, this time playing up the big cat's orange coloring with a fluffy orange creme filling. Each Twinkie comes in a tiger-striped package.
Grab your own Tiger Tail when the Twinkies go on sale starting Tuesday for $2.86.
