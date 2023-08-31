Bakersfield is really coming through for Taylor Swift fans. After last week’s successful Swiftie Saturday at Cloud 9 Coffee Co., Honeybox Bakersfield will present a Taylor Takeover with The Eras Store on Saturday. The charcuterie shop will offer a special menu and Swift playlist while hosting vendors with Swift-themed goodies.

Earlier this summer, Honeybox owner Ericka Lopez offered Tea Time with Taylor, a themed charcuterie class with champagne, tea and a Taylor-themed board that attendees built themselves.

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.

Recommended for you