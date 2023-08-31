Bakersfield is really coming through for Taylor Swift fans. After last week’s successful Swiftie Saturday at Cloud 9 Coffee Co., Honeybox Bakersfield will present a Taylor Takeover with The Eras Store on Saturday. The charcuterie shop will offer a special menu and Swift playlist while hosting vendors with Swift-themed goodies.
Earlier this summer, Honeybox owner Ericka Lopez offered Tea Time with Taylor, a themed charcuterie class with champagne, tea and a Taylor-themed board that attendees built themselves.
No assembly is required for Saturday's event, which will offer Eras-themed charcuterie boxes and cups, special salads and sandwiches and other unique menu items.
Attendees can preorder the You Belong with Brie box ($60), which comes with Brie, blueberry goat cheese, truffle cheese, red wine salami, prosciutto and a deliciously bright accompaniments. This box, which will serves three to five people, must be ordered in advance and picked up at the event.
A sneak peek on the business's Instagram (@honeyboxbakersfield) revealed beverages from the Getaway Bar including I Knew You Were Double ($7), a coconut cold brew with two shots of espresso and edible glitter; mocktails Lavender Haze ($5), fresh squeezed lemonade with housemade lavender syrup and edible lavender glitter, and Taylor's Tea ($5), iced tea with housemade vanilla syrup and edible glitter; and cocktails Champagne Problems ($8), chilled and straight out of the bottle the "way Taylor intended it to be drank," and Lemon Drops on My Guitar ($19), a lavender lemon drop with vodka in a keepsake bottle.
Local food vendors La Posteria, Sugar with Sass, Baking Encanto and Mama Encanto will also have treats for sale.
Other vendors include Lasting Lux Jewelry, Adelynn's Boutique (women and children's clothing), Lo Senti (soy candles and home fragrance) and Bek's Boho Bands.
This event will also feature fresh flower bouquets for sale, bracelet making, photo-ops and "the best of Taylor on repeat."
The Taylor Takeover will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the shop, 324 Oak St.
Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.