It's no surprise that October is National Dessert Month. But we're not talking about Halloween candy.
This is a good time to indulge in some substantial sweets like pie. So it's great timing that Marie Callender's is holding its Fall Pie Sale.
“Our Pie Sales have been a biannual way of saying thank you to our guests for their patronage, and in recent times, we’re especially thankful for their ongoing support,” said John Bowler, vice president of operations, in a news release.
“It’s always been a goal of ours at Marie Callender’s to encourage families and loved ones to gather together over comforting food, even from the comfort of their homes. Our Fall Pie Sale is our way of ushering in the fall season and we look forward to treating our guests to their favorite Marie Callender’s pies throughout October.”
Through the rest of the month, the SoCal chain is offering whole pies starting at $8.99 for apple, French apple, cherry, peach, custard, rhubarb and lemon meringue. The next tier is $9.99 for banana cream, German chocolate, chocolate cream, pumpkin, coconut cream, razzleberry, double cream blueberry and double cream lemon. Pies available for $10.99 are chocolate satin, Key lime, cream cheese, lemon cream cheese and Kahlua cream cheese.
The deal does not apply to seasonal fresh fruit and promotional pies or cheesecakes.
Marie Callendar's is at 3801 California Ave. Call 863-0305 or visit mariecallenders.com to order.