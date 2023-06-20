Just under a month after its moment in the TV spotlight, the Punjabi Dhaba food truck off Highway 99 has landed another visit from special guests.
"Spice Road," a new PBS food and travel digital series, debuts Thursday with an episode set at the local immigrant-owned business.
Created by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Sami Khan, known for "St. Louis Superman" and "The Last Out," and actor/writer Rupak Ginn, the series follows Ginn who uses food as an entry point into South Asian culture, weaving tales of his own family history with the lives of South Asian immigrants and celebrities in the U.S.
"South Asian food is so much more than butter chicken," Khan said in a news release. "We're proud to showcase the diversity of the subcontinent's culinary culture, from Maharashtra to Tamil Nadu, from Lahore to Kolkata and everywhere in-between. "
"From the homesick Indian immigrant searching for authentic puran poli, to the college kid craving his grandmother's seekh kebabs, to the uninitiated wondering where gobi Manchurian comes from — this show is for everyone," Ginn said in the release.
In the premiere episode, Ginn said he aims for the series to be "a gathering point for food lovers from every walk of life to celebrate the incredible diversity of South Asian culture and cuisine."
He heads to Punjabi Dhaba, the food truck located at Highway 99 and Bear Mountain Boulevard, and explores the menu with actor and comedian Nik Dodani.
Ginn also speaks with owner Balvinder Singh Saini, a Punjabi immigrant and former truck driver who was convinced by his wife, Mansi Tiwari, to trade life on the road for a roadside career.
Unlike the other PBS show — "Lidia Celebrates America: Flavors that Define Us" — that recently highlighted the truck, "Spice Road" has a fast-paced feel, popping up translations of Indian words on the screen as Ginn discusses dishes with Saini and Dodani. There's also an informative 15-second segment on paneer, the soft cheese popular in Indian cuisine.
The episode also includes a stop at All India Sweets & Spices on Real Road for kulfi (Indian ice cream).
Later episodes include visits to Taaza, an Indian restaurant in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southern Virginia, with Ginn's wife, Nancy Redd; a stop at New Jersey's Mejwaani, a Maharashtrian restaurant, with actor/writer Sheetal Sheth; then exploring the South Asian street food scene in Los Angeles with longtime friend and comedian Kiran Deol.
"Spice Road" premieres Thursday across PBS Digital's streaming platforms. Episodes will launch every two weeks, culminating in the finale in early August timed close to India and Pakistan's Independence Day.
Punjabi Dhaba is located at 16020 Costajo Road off Highway 99 at the Arvin/Bear Mountain Boulevard exit.
Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.