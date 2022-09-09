THE DISH: All aboard for craft beer at Off the Rails

Amid all the weather talk lately, Off the Rails deserves special recognition for its recent weekend forecast: 100 percent chance of beer.
That's a prediction that is guaranteed at the craft beer tap lounge and bottle shop, which opened late last month in downtown Bakersfield.
Owner Rebecca Esparza said the idea for the business came from her passion for craft beer.
"It came mostly out of a love that I’ve had for craft beer and the craft beer culture that surrounds it. I wanted to create a space in Bakersfield that showcased that."
While recognizing the "really fun places" she likes to go locally to enjoy beer, she said she envisioned another place with a lounge feel that would feature live music.
Following that real estate mantra "location, location, location," the deciding factor for Esparza to jump into owning a small business was the availability of the property on 18th Street. The space, last home to Centro 18, had been for many years Fishlips, a popular venue relocated from the Padre Hotel (pre-remodel), that hosted a variety of musical acts from across the country.
To that end, Esparza said she's gearing up to host live music, making use of the ample stage that's being wired by Bakersfield Sound Co.
"Live music and music in general is a big push for what I wanted to create here," she said. "There will definitely be weekends where we have different types of music. And we'll highlight new artists in town."
"I’m not a dancer but I love music. When I consider a place I like to go to, it's on the opposite end of a nightclub. You'll feel a fun energy (here) but there won’t be a dance floor. There could be some acts where we’ll push the tables aside and make room for people who want to dance."
For now, the craft beer flows, with requested options like sours and smoothie sours. ("They’re more of a fruit-forward beer, opposed to a lager," she said.
Even before opening, Esparza said future customers shared their requests.
"I have lots of people who really enjoy IPAs, and lagers and what they call crispy pilsners that are really light, not strong flavors."
Her selection also includes some preferences of her and her husband, Anthony.
"A variety of stouts is something I'm hoping to highlight here. My husband and I really enjoy a lot of different stouts. There aren't many places where you can get a variety of those."
Kern County beers are also in good standing with 2nd Phase Brewing's Rich Uncle golden ale, Dionysus' Scattered Thoughts sour, Temblor's CCBA Red Ale, and The Phantasm Is Real and The Juice Is Real IPAs from Local Craft Beer (LCB) out of Tehachapi on tap.
A current listing of beers on tap and in the bottle shop is available at untappd.com or via the Untappd app.
With her children grown, Esparza is focused on building the business for her and her husband, who still works for BNSF Railway. (The business's railroad theme is a nod to his 27 years with the railroad.)
"It's hard for a mom to come home to an empty house, with them off to college and doing their own thing."
"This is the next phase of where we are going. Hopefully he can get 'off the rails,'" i.e., retire, she said.
Off the Rails is located at 1517 18th St. Hours are 2 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 2 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Visit its Instagram page (@off_the_rails_bakersfield_) for the latest news.