THE DISH: All aboard for craft beer at Off the Rails

Amid all the weather talk lately, Off the Rails deserves special recognition for its recent weekend forecast: 100 percent chance of beer.

That's a prediction that is guaranteed at the craft beer tap lounge and bottle shop, which opened late last month in downtown Bakersfield.

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter: @realstefanidias.

