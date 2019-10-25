People are already fans of Cloud 9 Coffee Co. but something even more magical is happening next week. The local coffee shop is transforming into Hogwarts for Halloween week with all the best Bakersfield’s wizarding world can offer.
Owner Morgan Bonn said the idea came up during a in-house conversation.
“We were originally talking as a staff about Halloween, saying we should all dress up and coordinate,” she said. “Harry Potter came up and it kind of snowballed. We’re super-excited because we’re all fans.”
Along with costumed staff, the shop will itself get a new look (“The shop will be just decked out in Hogwarts paraphernalia.”), although Bonn said it won’t be a major change since “there’s only so much you can do without magic.”
There will be a sorting hat, on its way via the U.S. postal service rather than owl, that is battery-powered with an electronic voice to sort guests into houses — if they don’t already know. Steel yourself in case you’re named a Slytherin but you’re sure you must be a Gryffindor.
Of course, what would any Harry Potter-type adventure be complete without some treats. Bonn said there will be two specialty drinks: a butterbeer affogato, butterbeer ice cream with a shot of espresso; and polyjuice potion, a flavored matcha. Bonn said the latter will “definitely knock your socks off! (which we will then give to our house elf).”
The shop will also have a spot for photo opportunities, and Bonn said she was working on having some special guests appear, no floo powder required.
Get in on the Hogwarts fun at the shop all next week from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Bonn said even though Halloween falls on a Thursday, having those extra days for fun after was a way to accommodate customers.
“So many people have commented (on social media), ‘We have to bring the kids in,’ but unless you stay or work at home it’s tough during the day,” Bonn said.
On Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Houchin Blood Bank is hosting a blood drive outside of Stockdale Tower. Bonn said those who donate can receive free drip coffee or $1 off another beverage.
Cloud 9 Coffee Co. is located at 5060 California Ave., Suite 130. For updates, follow the shop on social media at facebook.com/cloud9coffeeco or instagram.com/cloud9coffeecom or its website, cloud9coffeeco.com.
Other Halloween deals
Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar: The restaurant is back with its spooktacular kids eat free deal. Families who dine-in on Oct. 31 can receive up to two free kids' meals with the purchase of each adult entree. Applebee's is also serving its $1 Vampire cocktail, a "freaky tiki rum punch" consisting of white rum, pineapple juice and "vampire mix" garnished with plastic vampire teeth and a blood-red Maraschino cherry. It's available through Oct. 31.
Baskin-Robbins: The ice-cream shop's Celebrate 31 event falls on the big day so take advantage of regular and kid-sized scoops for $1.70 each. Headed to a party? Pick up two quarts of prepacked ice cream for $7.99 or a 56-oz ice cream pack for $9.99. This month's special flavor is perfect for Halloween: Candy Mashup, chocolate ice cream with Snickers bar pieces, caramel cup pieces and a salty caramel ribbon.
Blaze Pizza: The fast-casual chain is offering a Halloween promotion by releasing hundreds of large pizza boxes across the country that reveal a secret message under black light. When exposed to black light, secret messages — including “Bone Appétit,” “Creepin’ it Real” and “Dare to Open” — are revealed on the custom boxes. Those who receive a black light-activated pizza box and post it to social media tagging @BlazePizza and using the hashtag #BlazeHalloweenSweeps will be entered to win a number of prizes including a free large pizza, 10-pie pizza party and a year of free pizzas, delivered weekly (valued at $1,500).
Burger King: As announced in its "spirit taste test" on YouTube, the burger chain unveiled the Ghost Whopper, notable for its white cheddar-cheese flavored “spectral white” bun. Sadly it’s only available for a limited time at 10 select Burger King locations across the U.S.: San Diego; San Francisco; Philadelphia; Phoenix; San Antonio; Detroit; New Orleans; Memphis, Tenn.; Savannah, Ga.; and Summerville, S.C.
Chili’s Grill & Bar: Now through Oct. 31, enjoy a $5 Fangtasic ‘Rita, made with Lunazul Blanco Tequila, Cointreau, Monin Blood Orange and fresh sour mix.
Chipotle: The popular Mexican chain is back with its $4 boorito deal. Head to any Chipotle on Oct. 31 in costume from 3 p.m. to closing and enjoy a burrito, bowl, salad or order of tacos for just $4. (Costume quality to be determined by Chipotle staff so don't phone it in on your look.) Chipotle has also launched a Boorito deal on TikTok. Participants must post a costume transformation using the hashtag #Boorito and get people to "like" their submission. The five creators with the most likes on their video will win free burritos for a year.
Dunkin’: No deals but the doughnuts are delightful with Halloween-decorated treats like the spider doughnut, frosted with orange icing and topped with a spider made from a Munchkins doughnut hole.
IHOP:
Along with its limited time Addams Family-themed menu, the chain has its kids-eat-free deal from 4 to 10 p.m. available with purchase of an adult entree.
Krispy Kreme: Show up in costume on Oct. 31, and get a free doughnut of your choice including the limited-time Halloween Monster Batch doughnuts, Slimon, Mumford and Hypno-Henry.
McDonald’s: The chain is offering free delivery through the Uber Eats app from Oct. 26 through Nov. 1.
Papa John’s: The chain is serving its jack-o’-lantern thin crust pepperoni pizza again at participating locations.
Papa Murphy’s: The pizza spot also has a jack-o'-lantern pizza, available through Nov. 3.
Wendy’s: For just $1, get coupons for five free Jr. Frostys from Wendy's with the chain's Boo Books, which will be sold through Oct. 31.
