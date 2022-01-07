THE DISH: A new dawn for downtown with ZAMA Latin American Cuisine

Although your travel plans may be on hold, you can enjoy a culinary adventure by way of a new restaurant in downtown Bakersfield.
Opening Monday, ZAMA Latin American Cuisine will bring the flavors of Tulum and Mexico's Yucatan peninsula to its cuisine and cocktails.
"Zama means dawn in Mayan, so the menu takes from Mayan cuisines, from Cancun to Guatemala to Peru, all the influences, inspired by our chef, Daniel Alvarez," said manager Johnny Diaz.
The chef-driven menu leans heavily on seafood, with an assortment of appetizers as well as specialties Peruvian ceviche and aguachiles negros and a red snapper with a special aioli sauce.
(The restaurant's owners also run Bocados, the Mexican-inspired sushi bar on Coffee Road.)
"Traditional chile relleno and moles are totally different with our menu. Even our desserts are; for our flan, we use goat milk instead of regular milk."
Diaz said along with new takes on classic dishes, there will be a little something for everyone including vegans, vegetarians and pescatarians. Other dishes include queso fundido made with mushrooms and poblano chiles, enchiladas, and rack of lamb.
Steakhouse fans will be happy to know ZAMA will offer seven different high-end cuts including rib-eye, porterhouse and tomahawk.
And what goes better with a steak than a cocktail? ZAMA's libations will be vibrant and distinct.
"We utilize a lot of flavors, Latin American flavors," Diaz said. "Jamaica, tamarind, very tropical flavors that fall under our concept with more emphasis on the sweet and sour. The menu is heavy on mezcal and tequila."
ZAMA has transformed the space that was last The Mark with a lush, tropical vibe with touches such as an overhead sea of greenery, stone walls and upstairs dining nested with floral wall artwork.
The restaurant has a main dining room, large lounge area that can host formal dining as well as cocktail receptions and two smaller private dining areas that can seat 10 and 14, respectively.
Later next month, ZAMA will also open the adjacent patio space for outdoor dining. Lunch service will also begin in mid-February.
As final preparations were underway for Monday's opening, Diaz said everyone involved is excited to bring this fresh dining concept to downtown Bakersfield.
"When we’re hungry, we can go anywhere," he said. "When we want an experience, we go to this type of restaurant."
"We're here to create memories for each one of our guests."
ZAMA Latin American Cuisine opens Monday at 1623 19th St. Dinner service is from 4:30 to 10 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and 4:30 p.m. to midnight Thursday through Saturday.
Visit zamalatinamericancuisine.com or call 661-432-7835 to make reservations, which are encouraged.
For more information, follow ZAMA on Instagram (@zamalatinamericancuisine) or Facebook.