While some events struggle to find their footing the first few years, the Cork N Fork Wine & Food Festival in Kernville has done the opposite. Started by sisters Dawn Jordan and Elise Modrovich to help promote their business and support a good cause, the event has grown and is ready to stick a Fork in a larger venue — Meadow at Rivernook Campground — on Nov. 3.
"It’s pretty much doubled in size," Modrovich said of the event that started in 2016 at the sisters' Starlite Lounge and Wine Bar. "That’s why we got the new location. We outgrew our parking lot."
"It started as a small grass-roots thing. We didn't know if anybody would come. They did, in droves."
Now slated for the campground spot often used as a picturesque wedding space, the festival is expected to draw about 400 from the Kern River Valley and beyond.
"It’s a beautiful location — flat, grassy, shaded," she said. "It has a stage at one end. It couldn't be more perfect."
The location is new but the festival's format is dialed in: Each $30 ticket ($40 the day of) affords guests eight samples of wine and eight food tastings, along with a souvenir tasting glass to take home.
When a wine provider had to drop out and the duo feared they would come up short on the syrah and more, they reached out to Jeff Faber, sales manager for Opalo Vineyards, who made some calls to his peers.
Wines will be available from more than 30 wineries, including Opalo, Tlo Wines, Rombauer Vineyards, Eberle Winery, J. Lohr Vineyards and Vines on the Marycrest.
"The generosity of these wineries is just amazing to me," said Modrovich.
Along with the vino, the festival provides plenty of food to enjoy from 11 restaurants. Although Modrovich didn't have finalized menus, she knew their own lounge would be offering their signature mac n cheese, brownie bites, a mini version of Starlite's cheesecake parfait and a salad.
Cheryl's Diner has been known for bringing pies, and Pizza Barn will likely continue its tradition of delivering fresh pizzas to the festival over the four hours.
Other restaurants are Ewings on the Kern, El Rio Mexican Restaurant, Kern River Brewing Co., Fremont Deli, Paradise Cove, Big Blue Bear Bistro, Primo's Deli and Lino's Greenhorn Grill, which is new to the area. The restaurant is owned by Lino Gonzales and Frances Cueto, who also own Centro 18 Latin Steakhouse in downtown Bakersfield.
Live music will be provided through the afternoon by Kern River Band, Out of the Blue and Treacherous Edges.
"It's supposed to be in the mid-70s," Modrovich said of next weekend's forecast. "It's absolutely the place to just hang out and drink wine and eat food and listen to music."
In addition to having a good time, the festival is focused on a good cause. The first event raised funds to aid those affected by the Erskine fire. Last year the Kern River Conservancy and Keepers of the Kern were aided in their efforts to keep the river clean.
Modrovich said this time around it's another cause that hits close to home.
"This year the thing that struck us the most was a front-page story (in the Kern Valley Sun) that the fireworks over Lake Isabella, an annual tradition that has been going on for decades, were going to be canceled."
The pair reached out to Marsha Smith, the Sun's publisher/owner and involved with the Kern River Valley Chamber of Commerce, to see how they could help. Smith said that if they were able to donate a few thousand that, along with other community donations, would keep the fireworks going.
"I’m hoping we raise $5,000. ... That money would make a huge difference."
Looking forward to next weekend, Modrovich reminds people to buy their tickets in advance at the lounge, 13423 Sierra Way in Kernville, or starliteloungecorknfork.brownpapertickets.com.
"People say 'I’m coming,' but you’re not really coming until you buy your ticket."
The festival will take place noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 3 at Meadow at Rivernook Campground, 14001 Sierra Way in Kernville. For more information, call 760-376-1895 or visit starliteloungewinebar.com.
