With Christmas Day falling on a Tuesday and for the many who have to work or travel the next day, preparing a big holiday meal may not be high on the to-do list. If you'd rather leave the cooking and cleanup to Santa's culinary elves, here are some restaurants who can help.
Black Bear Diner (4102 California Ave.): Open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Broken Yolk Cafe (7919 E Brundage Lane, 3300 Buena Vista Road): Both locations open 6 a.m. to noon.
Cafe Med (4809 Stockdale Highway): Open noon to 8 p.m., with a limited menu and live music.
Coco's Bakery Restaurant (7985 Rosedale Highway): Open 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
Denny's (multiple locations): Open 24 hours.
Eagle Mountain Casino (681 S. Reservation Road, Porterville): From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., its Forest Buffet will serve a buffet ($16.99) with roasted turkey, honey-baked ham and tri-tip on the carving station along with herb-roasted chicken, smoked ribs and sides including mashed potatoes, turkey gravy, oven-roasted potatoes and Italian sausage, green beans with bacon and onions, mac 'n' cheese and more.
Golden Corral (5001 Ming Ave.): Open from 11 a.m.-6 p.m., serving only dinner options.
Guapo's Tacos (2517 White Lane #C): Open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
HomeTown Buffet (4221 S H St.): Open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
IHOP: All locations are open but hours vary — 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 3252 Riverside Drive, 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. at 9220 Rosedale Highway and 24 hours at 29541 Stockdale Highway.
Marie Callender's (3801 California Ave, 2631 Oswell St.): Bakery open from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. and the dining room will serve dinner options from 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
Padre Hotel (1702 18th St.): Buffet served from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; $39, $15 for children ages 12 and under. Dinner will be served from 5 to 10 p.m. including specials like peppercorn-crusted prime rib, served with horseradish whipped Yukon gold potatoes, grilled asparagus, horseradish cream and beef au jus; and garlic herb lamb leg roulade with almond cranberry quinoa, roasted carrots and herb pan sauce.
RJ's Bar and Grill (9440 Hageman Road Suite C): Open from 2 to 10 p.m.
Romano's Macaroni Grill (8850 Rosedale Highway): Open noon to 8 p.m.
Shake N' Buns (2517 White Lane): Open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Sizzler (900 Real Road and 2650 Mount Vernon Ave.): Open 10:30 a.m to 8:30 p.m.
If you know of any local restaurants open for the holiday that are not included here, send them to thedish@bakersfield.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.