THE DISH: A bountiful basket of Easter dining options

Celebrating the joy of Easter with a hearty meal with friends and family is a popular dining event.
Local diners have plenty of options to indulge and possibly save with buffets, free kids meals and takeout feasts. Read on for the latest offers. If you know of any other local Easter menus or deals, send the details to thedish@bakersfield.com.
Applebee’s Grill + Bar (9000 Ming Ave., Suite M): Children 12 and under can eat free on Easter for dine-in meals. There is a limit of one free kids' meal per adult entrée purchased, and children must order from the kids menu. To redeem, mention the deal to your server when ordering.
Aunt Mae’s Sweet Tooth (830 18th St.): The downtown sweet shop has toffee packages, Easter baskets and other holiday goodies all ready to pick up.
Black Angus Steakhouse (3601 Rosedale Highway): The restaurant will serve a number of special dishes for Easter week including free-range Australian lamb chops ($28.99), cooked with garlic and rosemary and served with creamy Dijon sauce and two sides.
From April 4 through 10, it will also offer a takeout prime meal for four, an Easter-inspired platter with four 12-ounce USDA Choice prime rib cuts, creamy horseradish, atomic horseradish, au jus and molasses bread.
Visit blackangus.com/bakersfield for details.
Cracker Barrel (3310 California Ave.): Bring the Easter celebration home with these takeout meal options.
The Easter ham feast ($189.99) will serve eight to 10 people with a spiral-sliced sugar-cured ham, mashed potatoes with gravy, sweet yeast rolls, apple streusel and pecan pies and choice of three country sides.
Ham is also the centerpiece of a heat n' serve family dinner ($139.99) that serves four to six people with a spiral-sliced sugar-cured ham, mashed potatoes with gravy, sweet yeast rolls, and choice of two country sides. The prime rib heat n' serve family dinner ($159.99) will also feed up to six with a prime rib, au jus and horseradish, along with the same sides.
Meals can be picked up between April 6 and 9 and should be reheated within 72 hours of pickup.
Visit crackerbarrel.com/catering/heat-n-serve/complete-easter-meals for more details and to preorder.
Crest Bar & Grill (5025 Wible Road): Served from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., brunch will include a create-your-own omelet and carving stations, traditional breakfast items, fresh fruit and assorted cold salads. The cost is $30.95 for adults. A special buffet ($13.95) is available for children under age 10. Call 661-833-9998, ext. 2, for reservations, which are recommended.
Flame & Fire (12814 Stockdale Highway): Enjoy the end of fasting and abstaining from meat with a feast at the Brazilian churrasco-style restaurant, which is open from noon to 9 p.m. serving up grilled premium cuts of meat along with delicious Brazilian specialties in its dining room and outdoor patio. Call 661-498-7577 for reservations.
Martin’s Meats and Deli (801 21st St.): This downtown spot has barbecue options for your Easter table.
The Easter barbecue basket ($100) includes 2 pounds of tri-tip, full rack of ribs, whole chicken, 32 ounces of chili beans, 12 rolls and 16 ounces of salsa.
The Easter family meal deal ($50) comes with 1 pound each of tri-tip and deep pit, 16 ounces of both rice and beans, six rolls and 8 ounces of salsa.
Both the basket and the meal also come with an Easter egg with a chance to win a gift card ($50 for the basket, $25 for the meal).
Add-on options include 16 ounces of mild salsa, beans, rice, potato salad or macaroni salad ($5 each); 1 pound of tri-tip or deep-pit beef ($15, feeds three people); or 1 pound of pulled pork ($15).
Call 661-325-4262 to place an order. Be sure to include your name, order, date and pickup time. Pickup is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 8.
Padre Hotel (1702 18th St.): Easter brunch options at the hotel start with appetizers of jalapeno popper dip ($15), calamari ($17) and brie and prosciutto ($20) with apricot jam and crostini.
Sweet options include peaches and cream oats ($11) with candied pecan and peach granola and brown sugar; acai bowl ($14) with toasted coconut granola, banana chips, strawberries and bee pollen; brioche French toast ($14) with fresh strawberries and whipped honey butter; and doughnut bread pudding ($10) with Chantilly cream and orange rum creme anglaise.
Brunch favorites are also on the menu including avocado smash ($14); chilaquiles ($16) with rojo braised beef; brunch burger ($16) with smoked cheddar, bacon, egg and Padre sauce; chicken pesto panini ($15) with red onions, roasted red peppers, mozzarella and garlic; and harvest salad ($16) with mixed greens, butternut squash, poached apple, candied pecans, dried cranberries and maple vinaigrette.
A classic breakfast plate is available for adults ($15) and kids ($12) as well as three types of eggs Benedict: traditional ham ($15), smoked salmon with capers ($18) or heirloom tomatoes and sauteed spinach ($16).
The menu also features a trio of Easter entrees. Ham ($28) is served with a potato croquette, green beans almondine and apricot chutney. Enjoy prime rib ($36) with horseradish sauce and au jus along with sides of loaded mashed potatoes and crispy blue Brussels sprouts. Feel fancy with the baked salmon in puff pastry ($32), which is served with a Meyer lemon beurre blanc, creamed spinach and fingerling potatoes.
Brunch will be available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the open-air Prairie Fire as well as the Belvedere Room. Reservations are strongly recommended by calling 661-427-4900.
Petroleum Club at Sundale (6218 Sundale Ave.): Easter Sunday Brunch will include a carving station, made-to-order omelets, and drink specials. Cost is $60, $25 for children 10 and younger. Club members receive priority seating and discount pricing. Reservations are available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sundalecc.net/Easter or by calling 661-324-6561.
San Rucci Winery (6201 Schirra Court, Suite 7): The urban winery is offering an Easter duo of two wines for your holiday meal.
The 2020 Benvenuta is San Rucci's version of a Sicilian zibbibo, which is similar to muscat but not sweet. It is a floral and fruity wine that is best served slightly chilled.
This pack also includes the sneak peek offering of its 2021 Cucamonga zinfandel, which has not been released yet. The bright, fruity wine is a great pairing with Easter ham, lamb, scalloped potatoes and spring veggies.
The cost is $72, available at sanrucci.com/product/easter-wine-duo. Shipping is available. For delivery before Easter, order by April 4.