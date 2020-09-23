Who needs a pumpkin spice latte when you can get pumpkin pancakes again? Enjoy the sweet breakfast treat that wowed "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives" host Guy Fieri along with other breakfast and lunch favorites at 24th Street Cafe, which reopened this week along with Milt’s Coffee Shop.
The two businesses, owned by restaurateur Mark Huggs, have been closed since dine-in service was halted in July. Outdoor dining and takeout will be available at both with limited hours for now.
Milt's, 6112 Knudsen Drive, is open from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily. View the menu at miltscoffeeshop.org and call in orders at 399-4975.
Hours are 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily at 24th Street Cafe, 1415 24th St. View the menu at 24thstreetcafe.com and call 323-8801 to order.
Speaking of outdoor dining, more businesses have joined the list serving diners al fresco.
Benji's French Basque Restaurant has opened Benji's Plaza, serving dinner six days a week from 5 to 9 p.m. every day except Monday. Call 328-0400 for reservations. Takeout is also available from 4 to 7 p.m. at the restaurant, 4001 Rosedale Highway.
Hodel's Country Dining, 5917 Knudsen Drive, opened its new outdoor patio this week. Call 399-3341 or visit hodels.com for details.
Tlo Wines, 1219 18th St., is taking advantage of the cooling temperatures hosting guests on its outdoor patio. Along with its wines, Tlo is serving gourmet, locally sourced charcuterie boxes from Sweetpea Charcuterie.
Current hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday with reservations required for parties of six or less. Reserve a table at tlowines.com or text 661-747-1225 for a link.
TIME FOR FAIR FOOD FUN
Yes, we're still talking fair food, for the next two weekends at least. If you want to indulge in some fried food or decadent sweets, here are some options.
Kern County Fair drive-thru event: From 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday and Oct. 2-4, fair food lovers can drive up for treats in the P Street parking lot across from the fairgrounds, 1142 S. P St.
The menu includes corn dogs ($6, $10 for a giant one), bacon-wrapped hot dogs ($15), turkey legs ($15), pulled pork sandwiches ($15), chicken strips and fries ($15), fries ($6), giant curly fries ($11), corn on the cob ($5), corn in a cup ($7, $8 for Flamin' Hot Cheetos corn) and nachos ($8).
Old West Cinnamon Rolls will sell its beloved rolls for $5, $6 with frosting, $7 for frosting and nuts or in six-packs ($25-$35).
Also on the dessert side are candy and caramel apples ($5, $6 with nuts), cotton candy ($5), churros ($5), kettle or caramel corn ($7) and funnel cakes ($10-$12).
Beverages include horchata ($6), bottled water ($2), soda ($3) and regular or strawberry lemonade ($6, $12 for a bucket or jet pack).
Customers will receive a single-use menu when they drive into the lot. A kiosk operator will take their order, and when it is ready a runner will deliver all their items to their car.
Boy Scouts Southern Sierra Council baked potatoes: It's not fair time without the loaded baked potatoes, from the Scouts, who will hold potato booths at two locations starting Friday.
Booths will be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and Oct. 2 and 3 outside The Bridge Church, 12225 Stockdale Highway; and Heidi’s Deli, 2900 Calloway Drive.
The menu consists of the classic Boy Scout baked potato ($6), with three pats of butter; The Works ($9), with chili, cheese, sour cream, bacon and green onions; chile verde potato ($8), with chile verde, shredded pork, cilantro and green onions; mac and cheese potato ($8), with mac and cheese and bacon; chili-cheese potato ($7), with chili and cheese sauce; and giant potato ($10), with choice of either The Works toppings or two substitution toppings.
Additional toppings, ranging from 50 cents to $1, can be added to any potato. Bottled water ($2) will also be sold.
Order in advance at sscbsa.org or on site during operating hours.
Bakersfield Fair Fix: For those continuing to support local restaurants and businesses, American General Media, which puts on the Mac and Cheese Fest and Brunch Fest, has something special cooked up.
Running now through Oct. 4, some eateries that struggle when the fair diverts business are offering their own dishes with a festive spin.
Jennifer Bowden, AGM's event marketing coordinator, said the movement is a way to encourage more people to support these businesses. Rather than the fair taking away business, this year it's current state guidelines that have slowed business at restaurants.
Participating vendors include Ching Yen (egg rolls), Tina Marie's Downtown Cafe (chicken and caramel apple funnel cake waffles), Edible Arrangements (candied apples), Mr. Clamato (octopus, scallop and shrimp on a stick), asada fries (Fresco Mexican Grill), Shake N Buns (rainbow grilled cheese), SoCal Tamal (birria ramen), Countryside (grilled chile verde mac and cheese sandwich), Pork Chop and Bubba's (turkey leg), Sno Shack of Bakersfield (Dole whip and Old West cinnamon rolls), Urricchio's (Italian flag ravioli with three different sauces and three different cheeses) and Aunt Mae’s Sweet Tooth (Hot Cheetos toffee).
Mossman's and Cafe Crepes are also expected to take part, according to Jennifer Bowden, AGM's event marketing coordinator.
For more on the Bakersfield Fair Fix, visit facebook.com/fairfoodfix.
