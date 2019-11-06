Wine lovers can enjoy a taste of Tehachapi on Saturday. The Guild House has teamed with Tehachapi Wine & Cattle Co. for an evening wine tasting event.
The winery and tasting room, located in Cummings Valley southwest of Tehachapi, is known for its Primitivo zinfandel.
Wines will be paired with hors d'oeuvres prepared by chef Pat Coyle.
The event starts at 5:30 p.m. at the Guild House, 1905 18th St.
Cost is $30 or $50 per couple. Reservations can be made by calling 399-0344 or online at guildhousebakersfield.org/calendar.
Proceeds will benefit the Henrietta Weill Memorial Child Guidance Clinic & Adult Behavioral Health, which offers counseling for individuals, families and groups, as well as medication support, substance abuse services, early intervention, family reunification and more.
For more information on the winery, visit tehachapiwineandcattlecompany.com.
