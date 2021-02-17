The Tehachapi Wine and Cattle Co. is presenting the first-ever bottling with the Tehachapi Mountains designation on its 2017 Proprietor’s Reserve Primitivo.
The American Viticultural Area has been designated "Tehachapi Mountains."
To celebrate the milestone, it will hold a release party for its special vintage on Saturday at the winery.
Bob and Patty Souza, who planted the vineyard as pioneers of Tehachapi's wine country, will attend the event.
"To make it even more special, the wine we are releasing is the 2017 Proprietor's Reserve Primitivo. It just so happens the harvest of the grapes used for this wine was the last harvest for Bob and Patty, while the first harvest for my wife, Beth Hamilton, and myself (as the winery was changing ownership to Beth and myself)," co-owner Michael Van Atta wrote in a news release.
The Tehachapi Wine and Cattle Co. was established in 2000 and is the first vineyard and winery to serve the Tehachapi Mountains region, according to a news release. Its vineyards were planted with the Primitivo wine grape.
Tehachapi Wine and Cattle Co. wines have received awards and accolades at various international wine competitions.
The 2017 Proprietor’s Reserve Primitivo is described as a full-bodied red wine that pairs especially well with beef, pork and chocolates.
Tehachapi Wine and Cattle Co. is located at 26877 Cummings Valley Road in Tehachapi.