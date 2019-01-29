Students used to bring an apple for teachers but, not to knock the fruit, those educators might want something more substantial to eat.
The answer is simple this Wednesday for Share the Love Day at Urbane Cafe. From 2 to 9 p.m., all active Kern County teachers and school office staff can enjoy a free sandwich or salad at the northeast restaurant.
To redeem the deal, they only need to show their active school ID. The offer is valid for orders made in the store (no app or phone orders) and is limited to one per person.
For more information on the chain or to view the menu, visit urbanecafe.com.
