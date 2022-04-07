Take your hunger to Eat Street this Sunday

Sunday can be a slow day in downtown Bakersfield but Eat Street is here to heat things up.
Curated by The Hub of Bakersfield, the rotating food truck colony is back on Sunday in its spot at 18th and N streets.
Food trucks slated to take part include Big Al's BBQ, a barbecue truck that is no stranger to downtown. Run by couple Alex Mendoza and Pam Balistreri, Big Al's home-cooked barbecue — ribs, pit beef and chicken — and sides such as potato salad, macaroni salad and chili bean, which are prepared by Balistreri.
Also participating is Dre's Twisted Kitchen, run by chef Andre Valenzuela, who says he brings his own twist to world cuisines for unique fusion creations. A recent example is a Korean fried chicken sandwich topped with corn cheese.
Teppanyaki 661 will also take part, stir-frying proteins like lobster, shrimp and salmon along with chicken and New York steak. Entrees are served with steamed rice, veggies and noodles.
Rounding out the vendors is El Churro Guy, sure to satiate sweet-tooth diners.
Earlier iterations of the project, which is curated by The Hub of Bakersfield, have corresponded with Second Saturday, but this Sunday outing tests Eat Street's ability to stand on its own.
Eat Street will run from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday at 18th and N streets.