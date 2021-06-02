Sweet destination for ENZO's Table, Ampersand Ice Cream pop-up in Clovis

If the holiday weekend left you with wanderlust, consider a swift, sweet road trip north this Friday.
ENZO's Table and Ampersand Ice Cream have partnered to host an ice cream pop-up event at the ENZO's Table storefront in Clovis.
The Fresno-based ice cream business will be serving scoops out of its Airstream trailer along with a special array of toppings from ENZO's Table Bakery, including its brand-new biscotti crumbles.
Friday's ice cream flavor menu consists of honeycomb, whiskey caramel swirl, Madagascar vanilla, birthday cake, dark chocolate, carrot cake, Bordeaux, rocky road, mint chip, strawberry balsamic and an oat milk flavor (to be determined). Along with the biscotti crumbles, toppings include whiskey caramel sauce, fudge, salted caramel sauce and sprinkles.
ENZO's Table is also a popular destination for food trucks, which set up in the lot outside of the shop. Friday's schedule, which is posted on ENZO's Table's Instagram (@enzos.table), features The Mad Pizza Scientist, Brazilian Churrasco, burger truck Bob's & Brews (@bobsandbrews), Taco Boys (@tacosboys559), shaved ice spot Sno Cafe (@snocafe), Rollin Flame BBQ (@rollin_flame) and Vietnamese fusion truck Ba To (@batofoodtruck), which serves baos, buns and bowls.
The pop-up with Ampersand (@ampersandicecream) will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at ENZO's Table, 1959 N. Willow Ave in Clovis. For more information, visit enzostable.com.