Movie theaters are still closed in Bakersfield but Studio Movie Grill has its kitchen fired up for a new venture.
On Friday, the chain is launching 540 Pizza & Calzones, a delivery-only concept, in Bakersfield, Rocklin and Simi Valley as well as in the Chicago suburb of Wheaten, Ill.
Customers will be able to order pizzas and calzones using the Grubhub app with delivery available from 3 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays.
The name comes from the ideal oven temperature setting of 540 degrees for cooking pizzas and calzones in SMG kitchens. Items will range from $10 to $13, and calzones will be big enough to feed two people.
“We’re aligning 540 with the SMG brand as an affordable luxury,” Brian Hood, senior vice president of operations, said in a news release. “540 Pizza & Calzones features a high-quality, adventurous product lineup at very reasonable prices. Pizzas have always been a top-seller for us, and we wanted to build on a guest favorite.”
Options will include the Italian bianco pizza featuring roasted chicken, spinach, roasted garlic and onion, mozzarella, marinara and fresh basil as well as the terracina, topped with marinara, pepperoni, roasted red pepper, olives, roasted onion, mushrooms, mozzarella and oregano.
While some theaters have returned to operations, many are still closed or operating at reduced capacities due to COVID-19 and movie studios' adjusted release schedules.
SMG hopes to tap a different customer base with its 540 Pizza & Calzones, which, based on results, will eventually add on additional third-party delivery partners, expand into new markets and open the door for future virtual brands to expand other SMG menu favorites.
“Given SMG’s ample commercial kitchen facilities, culinary chefs and systems, we have the bandwidth for very high volumes,” training manager Mike Dingess said in the release. “Our teams are poised to effectively support multiple brands as consumer response dictates.”
For more on the brand, follow it on Facebook at facebook.com/540Pizza.