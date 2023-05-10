Still time to make Mother's Day special

Even if you didn’t reserve a spot for one of the local special events, you can still celebrate the moms in your life with a nice meal or a dining deal at one of these spots.
Mother's Day Brunch: The Pelezzio Reception Venue is hosting a brunch with games, entertainment and more.
The event will also include several raffles with a chance to win gift cards for Macy's and Sephora, curated gift baskets and a wine tasting trip to Paso Robles.
Brunch will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Pelezzio, 1901 Chester Ave.
Cost is $35, $17.50 for children ages 4 to 12. Visit eventbrite.com to purchase tickets.
Dorner Family Vineyards (8274 Old Ranch Road in Tehachapi): The vineyard has a weekend of events. On Friday, it will serve sangria and beer along with charcuterie. Saturday's menu includes wine slushies, sangria, beer and gelato along with charcuterie boxes and Italian sub and turkey havarti sandwiches. Tom Holden will also play from 1 to 5 p.m. And on the big day, Pam and Walt will play from 1 to 5 p.m. and vendors will be on hand all day. The menu will include wine slushies and floats, gelato, chicken salad croissant and Italian sub sandwiches, spinach berry salad and chocolate mousse. For parties of eight or more, call 661-747-3395 for reservations. Hours are noon to 6 p.m. daily.
1933 (7900 Downing Ave.): Brunch will be served from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 661-829-5377 to reserve your spot.
Black Angus Steakhouse (3601 Rosedale Highway): Treat Mom to a decadent steak now through Sunday. Enjoy a filet mignon stuffed with brie cheese drizzled with a garlic confit and a mushroom red wine reduction and topped with crispy onion strings. Cost is $36.99 for a 6-ounce filet or $40.99 for the 8-ounce option.
Forget the flowers? You can have a bouquet added to your table for $39.99.
Call 661-324-0814 to make your reservation.
California Pizza Kitchen (10150 Stockdale Highway): The chain will bring back its heart-shaped thin-crust pizza for Mother’s Day at no additional charge.
Guests visiting a CPK restaurant on Saturday or Sunday will receive a $10 bonus card for every $50 spent. Those who purchase eGift cards of $50 will receive a $10 eBonus now through Sunday. Visit cpk.com/mothersday for more details.
Chef's Choice Noodle Bar (9000 Ming Ave. Suite J2): The popular Asian fusion restaurant is reopening at its new location at The Marketplace in time for Mother's Day. Open from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., it will be serving from its main dining menu along with a few specials including walnut shrimp ($12), lamb lollipops ($10), Thai-style jambalaya ($28) and Korean short rib ($28) served with mashed potatoes and asparagus. There will also be $5 Mom-osas for the guest(s) of honor.
Cracker Barrel (3310 California Ave.): Purchase the all-day pancake breakfast family meal basket ($49.99, serves five) or the Momma's pancake breakfast bundle ($98.99, feeds 10) for pickup this Mother’s Day weekend and receive a $10 digital bonus card with your purchase. The bonus card is good until June 18. Visit crackerbarrel.com/holiday/mothers-day to order.
The restaurant is also open for dine-in customers from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
The Crest Bar & Grill (5025 Wible Road): Offered from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Mother's Day brunch ($33.95) will include a carving station with top sirloin roast, turkey and ham, omelet station, fresh fruit, traditional breakfast items, chile verde, assorted cold salads, desserts and bottomless mimosas. There will also be a special buffet for diners 10 and under ($15.95) that includes mini corn dogs, mac and cheese, chicken nuggets and waffle fries (children can also dine on the main buffet). Call 833-9998, ext. 2 to make reservations, which are recommended.
Eureka! (10520 Stockdale Highway): Celebrate the most important women in your life with a Mother’s Day prix fixe menu ($40). It includes a starter (choice of crispy glazed Brussels sprouts or mac 'n' cheese balls) and entree (choice of the Fresno fig burger, spicy chicken sandwich, barbecue pork ribs, fish and chips or seared ahi salad) and a specialty cocktail (the vodka-based Wild Child, Old Fashioned or The Industry Margarita).
Flame and Fire Brazilian Steakhouse (12814 Stockdale Highway): If Mom is a meat lover, treat her to a meal of Brazilian carved meats and specialties from noon to 9 p.m. Call 661-498-7577 for reservations.
KC Steakhouse (2515 F St.): If the moms in your life love steak or a stiff cocktail, head to this family-run downtown steakhouse.
Along with the usual menu — including a variety of steaks, rack of lamb, Australian lobster and chicken piccata — the restaurant will offer a few special options for moms including a complimentary champagne mimosa toast (or Martinelli’s, if Mom happens to be under 21 or doesn't drink alcohol).
There will also be live music for 2 to 6 p.m., featuring Jimmy Gaines and Bobby O, a pianist and guitarist, respectively, who will play everything from hits of the ’60s to Ed Sheeran.
Reservations are recommended, although walk-ins are accommodated as space allows.
Call 661-322-9910 to book your table.
Lino's Mexican Cuisine (2911 Taft Highway): Enjoy a Mother's Day Brunch from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The menu includes breakfast items (eggs, pancakes, bacon and sausage), soups (albondigas and menudo), cheese enchiladas, chicken fajitas, chile verde, rice and beans, cold table items (chips and salsa, guacamole, fresh fruit and green salad) and dessert table (brownies, flan bites, cookies, tres leches trifle and Jell-O). Sodas, jamaica, tea, coffee, orange juice and hot chocolate are included but other drinks and cocktails are extra.
Cost is $27.99, $12.99 for children age 12 and younger. Call 661-381-7612 to make reservations.
Maui Pho (4011 Ming Ave.): Dim sum lovers should not miss this brunch that includes options such as shrimp shumai and har gow dumplings, barbecue pork steamed buns, salt and pepper shrimp and pork chop, Korean short ribs, sesame balls, soup dumplings, cheesy beef egg rolls, lemon pepper squid and more. Dishes range from $7.99 to $10.99.
A family meal ($69, serves four to five people) will also be available later in the day with a menu of egg flower or hot and sour soup, fried shrimp, egg rolls, barbecue pork ribs, broccoli beef, orange chicken, chow mein and fried rice.
Brunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. followed by the family-style dinner from 3 to 9 p.m.
Call 661-834-3235 for reservations, which are highly recommended as the tables often fill up fast.
Mango Haus (700 Truxtun Ave.): The downtown spot is serving a Mother's Day brunch. Visit its Yelp page to make reservations.
Nano's Bakery (3504 Ming Ave.): Order a beautiful unique Mediterranean Mother's Day cake made with baklava dough layered with pistachios and ground pistachio paste and another layer of ashta (Mediterranean custard cream), topped with pistachio pieces and flowers made with baklava dough. The treat ($49.99) will feed up to 15 people but must be ordered two days in advance. Call 661-564-2666 to order.
P.F. Chang's (10700 Rosedale Highway): Enjoy the four-course celebrations menu at the restaurant. For $50, you receive your choice of appetizer (Chang’s lettuce wraps, dynamite shrimp or handmade dumplings), soup, entree (Korean bulgogi steak, oolong Chilean sea bass, miso glazed salmon, Mongolian beef, Peking duck or salt and pepper prawns) and dessert (New York-style cheesecake or The Great Wall of Chocolate). Choice of wine also comes with the meal. For those dining at home, wok-fired feasts, customizable for two, four, six or eight diners are available. Call 661-664-8100 to make reservations or visit pfchangs.com to order ahead.
Skillets Diner (10500 Hageman Road): Enjoy brunch from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. with dishes including salmon Benedict, Monte Cristo sandwich, very berry tres leches French toast and chile relleno omelet. Order your choice of six different mimosas (pom pom, cotton candy, mango, blue breeze, pina colada or peach) or end your meal with peach cobbler with ice cream.
Sorella Ristorante Italiano (7900 McNair Lane): Enjoy a nice Italian meal all day with extended hours from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. Call 661-396-8603 for reservations.
Uricchio's Trattoria (1400 17th St.): The downtown Italian eatery will be open starting at 11 a.m. with seatings until 7 p.m. Diners can choose from the regular menu including items such as the delicious chicken piccata. Call 661-326-8870 after 11 a.m. to book your table.
Baskin Robbins: If your mom loves an ice cream cake — and who doesn't? — enjoy $5 off your cake purchase of $35 or more using code MOM23 on orders through baskinrobbins.com. The perfect peony cake ($36.99) is a pretty option that can be customized with your message.
El Pollo Loco: Loco Rewards members will receive a $25 12-piece leg and thigh family meal. Offer will be sent directly to Loco Rewards members' accounts and is redeemable now through Tuesday in store, via the app or online.
Between now and Sunday, those who purchase a $50 eGift Card will receive a coupon code for free 8-piece leg and thigh, which can be redeemed online only at elpolloloco.com or via the app.
Jamba (5180 Stockdale Highway; 9360 Rosedale Highway, Unit B; 2701 Ming Ave. #197A; 9000 Ming Ave. #4; and 5397 Gosford Road, Suite 104): Loyalty members can get 20 percent off orders of $25 or under during Mother's Day weekend. Options include the tango oasis smoothie, a limited-time-only offering for the month of May, made with peach juice, pineapple sherbet, strawberries and mangoes. This special smoothie is only available for customers who order online Jamba.com or through the app.
Krispy Kreme (9410 Rosedale Highway): Pick up the "Minis for Mom" box that includes three new flavors: mini chocolate iced rose doughnut, dipped in chocolate icing and decorated with a pink buttercream flower and a green icing stem; mini strawberry iced heart doughnut, dipped in strawberry flavored icing, sprinkled with white nonpareils and decorated with a pink iced heart; and mini cookies and Kreme doughnut, dipped in chocolate icing and a chocolate cookie crumble, decorated with a pink icing swirl and topped with a dollop of cookies and Kreme filling.
Krispy Kreme’s Minis for Moms doughnuts are available in-shop, for pickup or delivery, and can be preordered via Krispy Kreme’s app and website. On Friday and Saturday, enjoy $0 delivery for any order placed online or via the Krispy Kreme app.
Long John Silver's (3801 Ming Ave.): Those longing for The Cheesecake Factory to come to Bakersfield can indulge their sweet tooth with slices of Cheesecake Factory’s classic cheesecake and triple chocolate cheesecake, available through the chain's partnership with the restaurant. The fast-food spot is also offering a $6 chicken plank basket with classic tender strips, a choice of a side and two hushpuppies.
Mountain Mike's: If you want to keep the meal simple or your feeding the family all weekend, consider picking up a heart-shaped pizza ($24.25 for large). Now through Sunday, the chain is offering the sentimental pie to help you demonstrate your love.