Thursday is National Eggs Benedict Day. Along with ordering the dish as takeout from any number of local restaurants, you can try making this dish using something you might have on hand for extra protein.
Give the tuna salad and casseroles a break and use that can of tuna in a creative way with this Cajun tuna Benedict recipe from Safe Catch and Spiceologist.
Cajun tuna Benedict
1 can of tuna
1/2 cup mayonnaise
1/2 cup panko breadcrumbs
1/2 teaspoon lemon zest
2 tablespoons diced chives
1 tablespoon avocado or olive oil
4 large eggs
1 tablespoon white vinegar
Quick hollandaise (recipe below)
Fresh chives, minced, optional
Aleppo chile flake, optional
Quick Cajun hollandaise
4 egg yolks
Half a lemon, juiced
1 teaspoon Spiceologist Black Magic spice rub (or Cajun spices)
1/2 cup salted butter, melted
In a food processor, add the tuna, mayonnaise, panko, lemon zest and chives. Pulse to combine.
Form into four patties, set aside.
Heat a skillet over medium-high heat and add the avocado oil. Place the tuna patties in the hot skillet and fry for 3-4 minutes per side, until golden brown.
Heat a pot of water to almost boiling. Add 1 tablespoon of white vinegar. Crack one egg into a small bowl. Stir the vinegar water vigorously and slowly add the egg. Repeat with the remaining three eggs. Turn off the heat and cover for 5 minutes.
Top the toasted English muffins with the four tuna patties, then an egg on each and drizzle with warm Cajun hollandaise sauce.
Sprinkle with fresh minced chives and aleppo pepper flakes, if desired. Serve immediately.
For the Cajun hollandaise sauce: Beat egg yolks, lemon juice and Black Magic spice rub in a microwave-safe bowl until smooth and creamy. Slowly stream melted butter into the egg yolk mixture and whisk to combine.
Heat in microwave for 15-20 seconds, whisk and check for thickness and warmth. Heat again for another 10-15 seconds if needed. Serve immediately.
