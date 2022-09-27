Snag free cup of joe for National Coffee Day

Raise a cup today for National Coffee Day. Check out these local deals and new flavors to try.
Start your day at Fastrip Food Stores and enjoy two free small cups of coffee. The offer is good for a maximum of two small cups, any choice of coffee, at all locations.
Those headed to Cracker Barrel (3310 California Ave.) can order a peanut butter cup mocha, a decadent new option with chocolate whipped cream and drizzled with chocolate and peanut butter sauces. Served hot or cold, it starts at $3.79.
Del Taco offers its Del Yeah! Rewards members a free coffee with purchase daily with any purchase before 11 a.m. You must use the Del Yeah! Rewards app to redeem.
Dunkin' is serving up a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase to all DD Perks members. That includes its special pumpkin coffee, available through Oct. 31.
Wendy's is serving up a free small coffee beverage of your choice for the holiday. The one-time-only offer is good Thursday through Oct. 5 for users of the Wendy's app at participating locations.
At Krispy Kreme (9410 Rosedale Highway), get a free brewed coffee. Rewards members also can enjoy a free doughnut of choice to go with their coffee. Both offers are available for carryout or drive-thru at participating locations.
Visit McDonald’s and use the MyMcDonalds Rewards app for any size of hot or iced coffee for only 99 cents.
Sign up for Panera Bread's unlimited coffee subscription ($10.99 a month) for unlimited hot or iced coffee anytime. New subscribers get the first month free.
At Pilot Flying J locations, pick up a free cup of coffee (regular coffee, cold brew or frozen Pilot coffee) in any size — hot or cold — using the myRewards Plus app.
You can't get a free beverage for National Coffee Day there but Dutch Bros is giving Dutch Rewards members a chance to win free coffee for a year. To enter, make a purchase on Thursday using the app or scan the Dutch Pass when purchasing.
Dutch Bros is also supporting our community thanks to its Buck for Kids fundraiser last week. Across the nation, the chain raised more than $1.1 million for local youth organizations dedicated to providing resources for education, extracurricular activities and other needs.
Funds raised at shops in Bakersfield are earmarked for CASA of Kern County.
