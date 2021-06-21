Snag a sweet supermoon treat at Krispy Kreme on Thursday

Celebrate the final supermoon of the year with a sweet treat from Krispy Kreme on Thursday.
No stranger to supporting a theme for a fun doughnut, the chain is offering a strawberry supermoon doughnut, made to look like its own "supermoon," while supplies last. It is filled with strawberry Kreme, dipped in strawberries and Kreme icing and topped with graham cracker "moon dust."
June's full moon is called the strawberry moon because it occurs during harvesting season for strawberries in the northeastern U.S. This also happens to be the third consecutive month for a "supermoon," which occurs when the moon is orbiting closest to earth, making it appear larger and brighter.
"What better way to celebrate the Strawberry Supermoon than by enjoying it with a new Krispy Kreme doughnut that looks like, well, a Strawberry Supermoon?" Dave Skena, chief marketing officer for Krispy Kreme, said in a news release earlier this week. “But don’t want to wait till the moon rises Thursday to get this doughnut; our Mars doughnuts went fast!"
The chain last went galactic with its Mars doughnut, a chocolate Kreme-filled treat dipped in caramel icing with a red planet swirl and sprinkled with chocolate cookie crumbs in honor of the Perseverance Rover landing on the red planet on Feb. 18.
Krispy Kreme is located at 9410 Rosedale Highway.