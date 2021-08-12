Snag a free Wendy's breakfast croissant for Friday the 13th

Who said Friday the 13th has to be unlucky? For Wendy's customers, it will be the opposite thanks to a dining deal.
Diners visiting the chain during breakfast hours (6:30 to 10:30 a.m. in most spots) on Friday can choose between a free sausage, egg and Swiss croissant sandwich or a bacon, egg and Swiss croissant.
“Walk under as many ladders as you like this Friday the 13th because Wendy’s is making sure luck (and FREE* breakfast) is on your side,” the chain announced in a news release.
There's a limit of one free sandwich per customer per visit at participating locations while supplies last.
The luck continues for those who can't make it Friday since the deal will be valid for Saturday's breakfast as well.