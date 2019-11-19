Eager diners can sample Smitten now that the southwest shop launched with a soft opening this week.
Opened Monday in Grand Island Village at 11330 Ming Ave., this is the second business for Stasie and Shai Bitton, who own Cafe Smitten downtown.
The new restaurant will offer a larger menu along with varied beer and wine offerings.
