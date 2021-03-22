Sign up for your free short stack at IHOP

Although National Pancake Day was last month, IHOP is doing things differently this year.
In lieu of its annual in-store one-day event, the pancake chain is offering an IOU coupon good for a free short stack of pancakes, which can be redeemed throughout the month of April.
You must sign up for the MyHOP email club (at IHOP.com) by March 31 to enjoy the offer, which is good for dine-in meals as well as to-go orders via IHOP.com or the IHOP Mobile App.
Those who don't want to sign up for emails can still receive a free short stack with a minimum $10 purchase in restaurant or to-go by downloading a coupon via IHOP.com or the IHOP app.
This year, donations made during this promotion will benefit the local Children’s Miracle Network program for children treated at the Lauren Small Children’s Center at Dignity Health Memorial Hospital.
“For the past 16 years, funds raised during IHOP’s National Pancake Day have helped local children’s hospitals treat millions of kids and their families,” Teri Nestel, president and CEO of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, said in a news release. “We are grateful to IHOP’s customers and franchisees for confronting the many challenges of 2020 and adopting a monthlong fundraising campaign to help us continue to change kids’ health, and change the future — for all of us.”
Anyone who wants to donate can simply text “IHOP” to 51555 or make a donation at any of the four area IHOPs: 3252 Riverside Drive, 9220 Rosedale Highway, 29541 Stockdale Highway or 710 Woollomes Ave., Suite 101, in Delano.