Shamrock your world with local holiday fare

There will be wearing of the green and eating Irish favorites this St. Patrick’s Day although it will be a bit different this year.
With large celebrations highly discouraged, it comes down to smaller events, menus and treats to help ring in the Irish holiday. Don't worry, there are still adult beverages on tap at plenty of spots as well as Irish fare.
Autonomy Farms: The local farm has teamed with fellow market vendors for an Irish Taco Kit. For $45.95, you receive all the ingredients for corned beef tacos and roasted fingerling potatoes to serve four people. The kit includes 2.5 pounds of uncooked corned beef from Autonomy Farms, one dozen 5-inch flour Tortillas from Tehachapi Grain Project, one head of cabbage and a carrot from Finley Farms in Santa Ynez, 24 ounces of banana fingerling potatoes from Tehachapi's Weiser Family Farms and kefir crema from Organic Pastures in Fresno. There is also a recipe card for preparing the dish at home.
Locally, the package is only available for pickup on Sunday from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the farm, 21600 Adobe Road. Elsewhere, the kit will be available at Autonomy Farms' booth at the Hollywood Farmers Market on Sunday and the Santa Monica Farmers Markets on Wednesday. Order online at autonomyfarms.com/collections/seasonal-offerings. Fans of corned beef can also order a bundle (3 pounds for $38.95) from the website for delivery.
Grab a Drink: St Patrick Day's Edition: Bitwise Pulse is at it again. With two successful events under its belt, the event arm of tech hub Bitwise Industries is planning a holiday version of its Grab a Drink virtual events on March 19. For the St. Patrick's Day edition, it partnered with the Padre Hotel and Quail State in Fresno, each of which will guide participants through making a themed cocktail.
A Padre mixologist will prepare a whiskey sour, an American classic combining tart citrus flavor with Jameson whiskey, egg white and a dash of green food coloring for that holiday look. A Quail State bartender will tackle a cold brew Irish coffee with Jameson, Hi-Top cold brew coffee and Irish cream.
Pre-measured ingredients for both drinks will be provided in a kit that can be picked up at the Padre (or Quail State for those in the Fresno area) the night before the event.
The event will run from 7 to 8 p.m. March 19 with attendees following along to make the cocktails plus additional time to ask mixology questions and find out more about the bars. Tickets are $34, available at eventbrite.com.
Bakersfield Pizza Co. & Bar (4105 Ming Ave.): Starting Monday, the pizza spot will offer its Irish-inspired pub food that includes Irish tots (corned beef, cabbage, mashed potatoes, English bangers (sausage), tots, cheese, mashed potatoes and Guinness gravy), Bangers mash and tots (tots covered with sausage, gravy, caramelized onions, potatoes and scallions) and shepherd's pie bombs (baking all the dish's goodness inside pizza dough and serving it with Guinness dipping gravy). The menu will be available through March 21 or while supplies last.
Cornerstone Bakery (2100 19th St., Suite D): The downtown sweet shop is again offering holiday goodies including a Luck of the Irish St. Patty’s Day treat stein.
The Crest Bar and Grill (5025 Wible Road): The Crest has always had luck with its St. Patrick's Day menu. It will serve a corned beef dinner ($17.95) with corned beef, red potatoes, cabbage and corn on the cob; shepherd's pie ($13.95); Guinness beef stew ($6.95); and clover combo ($23.95) featuring the corned beef dinner, a helping of shepherd's pie and a slice of Irish cake. Specials will be available Monday through Wednesday.
NV Catering (3301 Pegasus Drive, Suite 4): The business is offering a St. Patrick's dinner, which can be preordered for March 15 through 17. The meal, which can feed two ($32) or four ($60), consists of corned beef and cabbage, gold carrots, red potatoes with parsley bechamel sauce. garnish of clovers and sliced radish and Guinness bread.
Pickup is available (select "curbside pickup" when ordering) on the given day from 4 to 6 p.m. Deliveries are made at the same time. To order, visit nvcatering.com.
Padre Hotel (1702 18th St.): In addition to participating in the virtual Grab Your Drink event, the hotel is also offering a holiday menu from March 17 to 20 including stout-glazed scones with house-made marmalade ($5), Bailey’s French toast ($12) and corned beef hash ($14) during breakfast service, the Padre Reuben ($15) at lunch and shepherd’s pie ($22) and classic Irish dinner ($26), both served with honey oat Guinness rolls, in the evening. You can also treat yourself to Irish lava cake ($8) or a trio of drink specials: Irish coffee ($6), coffee stout latte ($6) or shamrock sour ($14).
Smith's Bakeries (2808 Union Ave.): That rocks — the local bakery is again offering its shamrock sugar cookies and green thumbprints.
Sweet Surrender (6439 Ming Ave., Suite B): The shop has an assortment of themed treats including shamrock cookies.
Wine Me Up (3900 Coffee Road, Suite 2): The wine shop encourages wearing the green for its Modern Times beer tasting on St. Patrick's Day. Sample five selections from the San Diego-based brewery and find a pot of liquid gold in the nacho cheese served with the two soft pretzel sticks that come with the tasting. Attendees will also be able to snag a Modern Times glass while supplies last. Tickets ($25) must be purchased in advance at eventbrite.com. The tasting runs from 6 to 8 p.m. March 17.
And the holiday goodies from the chains:
Applebee’s Grill + Bar (9000 Ming Ave., Suite M): Take your pick of $5 Saintly Sips with the Tipsy Leprechaun, the chain's take on a Long Island iced tea with a St. Patrick’s Day twist, or the new Pot O’ Gold Colada, a frozen piña colada made with Captain Morgan and mango.
California Pizza Kitchen (10150 Stockdale Highway): The pizza chain is offering Irish mules for $5.
Chili’s (8950 Rosedale Highway, 5443 Gosford Road): All month long, the chain is serving its Lucky Jameson margarita for $5, described as a pot of gold in a glass with Irish whiskey, tequila, triple sec and fresh sour.
Dunkin’ (1800 23rd St., Suite D; 1211 Allen Road, Suite 300): The chain has brought back its Irish Creme–flavored coffees and espresso drinks in celebration of the holiday.
Farmer Boys (multiple locations): Now through March 17, the fast-casual burger chain is offering customers St. Patrick’s Day Scratchers with every purchase. Each scratcher contains a prize for free and discounted food that can be redeemed on return visits through April 12. Guests can also download the Very Important Farmer (VIF) app, visit the “more” section, select “coupons/promo codes” and enter the code found on the scratcher.
Ike's Love & Sandwiches (9000 Ming Ave., Suite H4): Get $5 off any $20 purchase through the Ike's app.
McDonald’s (multiple locations): Love it or hate it, the shamrock shake screams St. Patrick's Day. The chain is offering it as well as an Oreo shamrock McFlurry.
Yard House (10308 Stockdale Highway): The chain is serving its corned beef, which is braised in beer and aromatics for four hours and served with boiled red potatoes and cabbage, on St. Patrick's Day only. Yard House will also serve the ultimate Jameson and ginger, featuring Jameson Irish Whiskey, Jameson Caskmates IPA Whiskey, Jameson Caskmates Stout Whiskey, ginger ale and lemon.
Did we miss any St. Patrick's food or beverage specials? Send them to thedish@bakersfield.com.