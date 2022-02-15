Select Sully's locations now carry Sequoia on the Go items

It's always exciting when local businesses team up, especially when it involves food. So it was welcome news that Sully's and Sequoia Sandwich Co. have partnered to bring Sequoia's grab-and-go items to select Sully's locations.
Sequoia on the Go cold sandwiches, salads and baked goods are now stocked fresh at Sully's Olive (9709 Olive Dr.), Sully's Ming (11400 Ming Ave.) and Sully's Stockdale (250 Coffee Road).
"When we opened the first Sully's back in 2011, the goal was creating a place where people could find many of the products we believe represent the 'Best of Bakersfield,'" Frank Sullivan, general manager of Sully's, said in a news release, noting the stores now carry almost 50 different local brands.
"We are very excited to have their premium products on our shelves now," he said of Sequoia. "The convenience of freshly prepared sandwiches, salads and other treats available 24 hours a day is something we think our customers and all of Bakersfield will appreciate."
Options include cold sandwiches such as turkey and egg salad, entree salads, sides like potato and broccoli salads, cheesecake slices, cookies and more. The menu is modeled after selections at Sequoia on the Go, formerly QwikCafe, a sister location to the downtown Sequoia that offers customers a quick lunch option of grab-and-go foods.
"As we celebrate our five-year anniversary of our downtown sister store, we're excited to announce more availability of our quick, healthy, walk-in/take-out foods to our busy customers," Daniel Shaffer, co-owner of Sequoia Sandwich Co., said in a news release. "The convenience has always been our mission — the past few years — even more so. We're happy to now be serving southwest and northwest neighborhoods through our partnership with Sully's."
With three Sully's stocked with Sequoia items, the plan is to roll out offerings at more of Sully's seven locations later in the year.