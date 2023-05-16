Second Nekter Juice Bar to hold grand opening on Saturday

If you decide to beat the heat this Saturday with a fresh juice from Nékter Juice Bar, you have a chance to win free juice for a year. The new location on Coffee Road will hold a grand opening event with a giveaway, discounted drinks and a great raffle.
The first 100 guests to visit the juice bar at 4420 Coffee Road will receive a swag bag filled with a customized tumbler and coupons.
All guests on Saturday can enter a raffle for a chance to win free juice for a year (a free 16-ounce smoothie or juice weekly for a year) or a cleanse supply (consisting of six bottles of classic detox or six bottles of celery detox).
From 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on opening day, visitors can enjoy $2 smoothies and juices choosing from 16-ounce banana berry burst and orange crush smoothies or The Buzz and The Greenie juices.
The modern juice bar, located in the south end of the Vons shopping center at Coffee and Hageman roads, is owned and operated by franchisee Sean Sehgal, who is a partner in seven other locations including in Redondo Beach, Santa Monica, Brea and Pasadena. Sehgal is also in the works of opening two more although those locations were not available as of press time.
"Nékter has been experiencing incredible growth and we're honored to be on this exciting journey by opening another location for the brand," Sehgal said in a news release. "We specialize in juices and food that taste great and make you feel great too. Bakersfield is experiencing its own growth with population and our restaurant helps meet the increasing demands for quality food options for our diverse community."
This is the second Nekter to open in Bakersfield. The first, located at the Shops at River Walk, is under different ownership.
Nekter focuses on a message of clean, healthy eating that tastes just as good as it makes you feel, offering a menu of six fresh juices, seven smoothies and five açaí bowls, plus a variety of healthy snacks.
A new item is its Too Faced smoothie, a collaboration with the cosmetics brand that is made with pitaya, strawberries, pineapple, dates, hemp hearts and agave.
In addition to its beverages and food, the chain offers various wellness programs and cleanses that may include dietary guidelines, supplement recommendations, and other resources aimed at helping customers achieve their wellness goals.
The juice bar is open daily from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., offering dine-in, online ordering and catering.
Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.