Second Nekter Juice Bar to hold grand opening on Saturday

Nekter Juice Bar

The Nekter Juice Bar on Coffee Road will celebrate its grand opening on Saturday with swag bags for the first 100 guests and a raffle to win free juice for a year or a Cleanse Supply.

 Courtesy of Nekter Juice Bar

If you decide to beat the heat this Saturday with a fresh juice from Nékter Juice Bar, you have a chance to win free juice for a year. The new location on Coffee Road will hold a grand opening event with a giveaway, discounted drinks and a great raffle.

The first 100 guests to visit the juice bar at 4420 Coffee Road will receive a swag bag filled with a customized tumbler and coupons.

