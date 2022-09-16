Say cheese: Celebrate National Cheeseburger Day with deals

Sunday is National Cheeseburger Day and there are many ways to celebrate.
In addition to its existing lineup of burgers — including the Fresno fig, double smash, bison, cowboy, jalapeno egg and classic American cheeseburger — Eureka! will serve a fire alarm burger. The burger is topped with Fresno chile mac and cheese, firecracker sauce, smoked bacon and horseradish mustard aioli.
All the chain's beef burgers used Santa Carota beef, raised on a ranch in the lower foothills of majestic Breckenridge Mountain, east of Bakersfield.
Battle the fiery flavors now through Sept. 28.
Starting Oct. 6, diners can also raise the heat factor with scary hot fries, which are tossed in a "painfully addicting" ghost pepper spice blend, then topped with cheeses, bacon and chipotle aioli.
Gear up for spooky season with the Chasing Ghosts cocktail, made with Del Maguey Mezcal, coconut milk, orgeat almond syrup and ghost pepper tincture. It will be served from Oct. 6 through Nov. 2.
Eureka! is at 10520 Stockdale Highway.
Other National Cheeseburger Day options include:
Carl’s Jr.: Join the chain's new rewards program and receive a free Western bacon cheeseburger, Famous Star or hand-breaded chicken sandwich when you spend a minimum of $1.
The Habit Burger Grill: New users of the chain's mobile app can receive a free charburger with cheese with a purchase of a regular drink.
Jack in the Box: Receive 20% off on your first order placed on the Jack mobile app.
McDonald's: Enjoy a free double cheeseburger with a minimum $1 purchase Sunday at participating locations. This deal is available exclusively on the McDonald’s app.
Red Robin: Royalty rewards members can receive a burger for 50% off with the purchase of another burger or entree. The one-time offer is available now through Sept. 25 for Royalty members on dine-in or to-go orders.
Sonic: If you can wait until Tuesday, enjoy a Sonic cheeseburger for half-price when ordering through the app. This offer is available every Tuesday after 5 p.m.
Wendy's: Enjoy a free Dave’s single with purchase via the Wendy’s app. The one-time use offer is available now through Wednesday in the app.
Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.