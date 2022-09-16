 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Say cheese: Celebrate National Cheeseburger Day with deals

Sunday is National Cheeseburger Day and there are many ways to celebrate.

In addition to its existing lineup of burgers — including the Fresno fig, double smash, bison, cowboy, jalapeno egg and classic American cheeseburger — Eureka! will serve a fire alarm burger. The burger is topped with Fresno chile mac and cheese, firecracker sauce, smoked bacon and horseradish mustard aioli.

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.

Coronavirus Cases