What better way to celebrate an anniversary than with barbecue? Salty’s BBQ & Catering is celebrating eight years in business with a fundraiser for Honor Flight Kern County Thursday.
Salty's on Rosedale Highway will donate 10 percent of the day's sales to benefit the all-volunteer organization dedicated to flying aging veterans to the nation's capital to visit the city's memorials and monuments.
The offer extends to sales from all outdoor-dining, takeout, drive-thru and delivery orders.
Honor Flight Kern County representatives will be at both Salty's locations, 9425 Rosedale Highway and 6801 White Lane, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. to collect any additional donations for the nonprofit.
The White Lane location will also host its weekly “Thursday Night Cruizin’” from 4 to 6 p.m.