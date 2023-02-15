Roll up for latest Food Truck Night at fairgrounds

After a tasty first outing last month, the Food Truck Night is ready to roll out again at the Kern County Fairgrounds.
"For the soft launch, it did go pretty well," said Chelsey Roberts, who handles marketing for the fairgrounds. "People were pretty excited."
Roberts said the idea started with the fairgrounds staff after an event pre-COVID with an out-of-town booker.
"It didn't work with how it was done. Then we thought we deal with concessionaires for events, so why don't we do this ourselves?"
Tapping local vendors who have taken part in other events, the inaugural all-ages event launched with four food vendors set up in the fairgrounds' main plaza.
Three of those vendors return this month — Howie's Micheladas, Sarap and Zepeda's Stone Fire Pizza — with the addition of Frenchies Mini Donuts and Chappa's & Bros.
Howie's will set up next to the booth where the nonprofit Friends of the Kern County Fair will sell cocktails and beer, which can be combined with Howie's michelada mixes. It will also offer agua frescas for those not drinking alcohol.
Frenchies offers its namesake mini doughnuts, fresh fried along with funnel cakes and deep-fried Oreos.
"I was looking at their Instagram and it looks so delicious," Roberts said.
The Filipino food truck Sarap will offer a menu of pancit (noodle dish), barbecue skewers, barbecue chicken, barbecue pork belly, Shanghai and vegetable lumpia and chicken adobo, which is cooked in soy sauce, vinegar and garlic.
Zepeda's, which also goes by La Margherita by Zepeda's, will serve a few pies from its innovative pizza menu including classic options like pepperoni and margarita.
Chappa's & Bros will serve tacos, burgers, hot dogs, tortas, Notcho Bros fries, burritos and Bros favorites including Jackie's tuna melt, chile verde mac and cheese and birria noodle bowls.
"It's a nice environment to have a drink and try a bunch of local food that you might not be able to try in other places," Roberts said of the setup that will include indoor and outdoor seating to accommodate attendees.
Although there was initially an entrance fee last month, it was waived and going forward admission and parking remain free.
These nights will be held the third Thursday of each month with the exception of September, which overlaps with the Kern County Fair's 12-day run.
Given the venue, there's room for the event to grow although Roberts said the plan is to let it build along with community interest.
If social media engagement is any indication, this month's gathering should draw a good crowd, Roberts said.
"I think that people are excited. It gives people a nice date night or family outing in the middle of the week without it being too crazy."
Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.