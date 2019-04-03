The early bird may get the worm, but when it comes to the Buena Vista Edible Schoolyard’s Plant Sale, early risers get a jump on the good greens.
"I already had people calling in to see if they can preorder," said program administrator Kelly Atkinson said of those really trying to get a jump on sales. (Note: Sales only take place on Saturday after the gate opens at 9 a.m.)
Atkinson anticipates there will be a line out front of eager shoppers just as there has been in the past.
"(Last year) we had approximately 40 people waiting for us to open. Everybody was bringing in their wagons and cardboard boxes. We definitely have repeat customers."
So what's for sale? A definite wish list for local home gardeners: tomatoes, peppers, beans, eggplants, summer and winter squash, pumpkins, watermelons, cucumbers, kale, chard, lettuce, herbs and flowers.
"Peppers, tomatoes and flowers are very popular," Atkinson said.
The sale is planned for the first Saturday in April, timed to when many locals get back into their home gardens.
"It's the perfect time to be planting: great weather, rain, a little bit of sunshine."
This is the sixth sale for the edible schoolyard, started in 2011 by the Grimm Family Education Foundation, spear-headed by Barbara Grimm-Marshall. Modeled after chef and activist Alice Waters' Edible Schoolyard program in Berkeley, the local effort aims to bring agricultural lessons to life for students in both the kitchen and garden, spread out over a 2-acre parcel off Panama and Buena Vista roads.
Students from Buena Vista Elementary School (kindergarten to sixth grade) visit the facility throughout the school year to learn about seasonality and the process of bringing food from farm to table.
Those children help grow what is sold at the event. All plants are $3, whether it's a six-pack of seedlings and a larger plant in a four-inch pot.
As Atkinson mentioned, savvy shoppers bring wagons or boxes to cart home their green gems.
Other activities at the sale include arts and crafts (featuring coloring pages from the Edible Schoolyard's cookbook), games and student-led garden tours. Samsara Wellness will host kids yoga at 11 a.m. on the sundial.
All this fun helps build up an appetite so volunteers will help sell slices of wood-fired pizza, garden salads and agua frescas, made with bounty from the garden.
Attendees can also get an up-close look at the new mobile kitchen classroom, which is a partnership of the Edible Schoolyard, Adventist Health Bakersfield and Kaiser Permanente.
Unveiled Tuesday, the van is stocked with two Charlie Carts (cooking carts on wheels) that will be rolled out for cooking classes with students at schools throughout the county.
The sale also allows staff to get the word out about summer camp. Two sessions are for children entering second to sixth grade and a new one will be for those headed into middle school.
The sessions will be from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, although the final dates were not confirmed as of press time.
Cost is $250 per camper and includes all camp materials, a snack and lunch.
Signups open at 9 a.m. Monday on the edible schoolyard's website (esykerncounty.org) but act quickly as slots fill up in record time.
Funds raised from the sale go to benefit the Buena Vista program that, unlike the Edible Schoolyards at the Grimmway Academies in Arvin and Shafter, is not affiliated with a school and survives via grants and events like the plant sale and camps.
