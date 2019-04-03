Sixth annual Plant Sale

What: Plants for sale, children's activities and games, raffles, pizza and other snacks for sale

When: 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Buena Vista Edible Schoolyard, 6520 Buena Vista Road

Admission: Free to attend, plants $3

Information: 831-0818, esykerncounty.org/plantsale

Ride to the sale: Bike Bakersfield is organizing a family-friendly bike ride to the sale that is open to the public. Riders will leave at 8 a.m. from Beach Park, 3400 21st St. For more information, visit bikebakersfield.org.