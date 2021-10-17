Ribbon cutting set for student-run ROC Cafe & Bakery

Bakersfield, get ready for another hopping breakfast-and-lunch spot.
On Tuesday, The ROC Cafe & Bakery will hold its grand opening, introducing the public to the eatery at Kern High School District’s Regional Occupational Center (ROC) that is run by students in its culinary arts program.
This program operates out of one of ROC's newest educational centers, which were completed in early 2020.
Students working in the cafe are part of a yearlong program that focuses on culinary and baking skills as well as hospitality. The cafe provides them a chance to operate in a real-life work environment while still under the guidance of their instructors.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday in front of the cafe at 501 S. Mount Vernon Avenue. The cafe will be open for business following the ceremony.
The cafe operates Tuesdays through Thursdays with breakfast served from 8:30 to 10 a.m. and lunch from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Because the school calendar dictates weeks of operation for the cafe, diners are encouraged to call ahead at 661-369-4920 to make sure the cafe is open and to make a reservation.
Breakfast options include a brioche breakfast sandwich ($9) with Black Forest ham, bacon, fried egg, avocado and white cheddar; breakfast burrito ($9) with chorizo, potatoes, bacon, cilantro, scrambled eggs, white cheddar and house salsa; and pancakes available old-fashioned style ($6) with butter and maple syrup or blueberry ($8) with a lemon buttermilk glaze.
For lunch, there are three types of salad — Caesar, Greek and spinach (all $7) — as well as an ROC Burger ($12), grilled chicken on ciabatta ($12), slow-roasted pork panini ($12) and veggie wrap ($10) with chef's choice garden veggies, Sriracha and hummus spread.
On the bakery side, options include signature cakes ($5) such as carrot, red velvet or Sayra’s famous chocolate cake, named for ROC instructor Sayra Ovalles, along with gourmet cookies ($3) including chocolate chip, peanut butter or rainbow sugar cookie.
Visit roc.kernhigh.org/apps/pages/cafe_services to view the full menu.