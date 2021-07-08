You are the owner of this article.
Ribbon cutting for Rocket Fizz to be held today

Rocket Fizz

Rocket Fizz Soda Pop & Candy Shop will celebrate one year in business with a ribbon cutting today.

 Courtesy of Rocket Fizz Soda Pop & Candy Shop

Rocket Fizz Soda Pop & Candy Shop is celebrating today with a ribbon cutting and grand opening event today.

Specializing in nostalgic candies, bottled sodas, gag gifts and more, the business opened last summer at The Marketplace but wasn't able to hold a public celebration. Now it will celebrate its one-year anniversary in style.

The ribbon cutting with the Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce will take place at 6 p.m. today at the shop, 9000 Ming Ave., Suite E-4.

Founded in Camarillo in 2007, the Rocket Fizz chain has more than 80 locations throughout the U.S. and Canada.

For more information on the local store, visit its Instagram page (@Rocketfizz_bakersfield).

