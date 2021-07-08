Ribbon cutting for Rocket Fizz to be held today

Rocket Fizz Soda Pop & Candy Shop is celebrating today with a ribbon cutting and grand opening event today.
Specializing in nostalgic candies, bottled sodas, gag gifts and more, the business opened last summer at The Marketplace but wasn't able to hold a public celebration. Now it will celebrate its one-year anniversary in style.
The ribbon cutting with the Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce will take place at 6 p.m. today at the shop, 9000 Ming Ave., Suite E-4.
Founded in Camarillo in 2007, the Rocket Fizz chain has more than 80 locations throughout the U.S. and Canada.
For more information on the local store, visit its Instagram page (@Rocketfizz_bakersfield).