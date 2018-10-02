While there are many craft beer festivals in Bakersfield, there is one that started it all. Six years ago, the Bakersfield Craft Beer Festival laid the groundwork for all the brew-soaked events that have followed. Although it has changed over the years, it's back with a new venue — Imbibe Wine and Spirits Merchant — and a new attitude.
Imbibe owner David Dobbs said earlier this year that the craft beer scene in Bakersfield has changed since he co-founded the festival six years ago.
With events growing in town (and beyond within an easily driveable distance), he said he wanted to rethink how the festival would continue.
What he came up with is a more intimate event, capped at 400, that will take place outside of Imbibe but offer all the draws — brews, snacks, music — that have made it a hit in the past.
Based on the response to the business's 10th anniversary party in the same location in April — which sold out with 300 in attendance — Dobbs is optimistic about this revamped festival.
Attendees will receive 20 tokens, which are good for one 5-ounce pour each. More than 25 breweries will be on hand, including locals Temblor, Lengthwise and Kern River as well as favorites like Saint Archer, Ballast Point, Tioga Sequoia and Modern Times.
Additional tokens will be available for purchase, good for beer or for the food vendors (each token has $1 value toward food). Options include Brazil Hot Dogs, Gabriel’s Tacos and Milan’s Market, which serves pizza. Guests can also pay cash for the food.
Blonde Faith is back providing live music ("They rocked the house" in April, Dobbs said.) and there will be plenty of seating and shade available for folks to hang out.
Like previous festivals, this one aids the Benefit Bakersfield Foundation, which distributes funds to local Kern County nonprofit organizations with an emphasis on child and family services, advocacy, shelter and food. Dobbs said past beneficiaries have included CASA , the Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County, Bakersfield Police Activities League and Magdalene Hope.
