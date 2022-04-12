Return of the mac: Mac and Cheese Fest heads to Stramler Park

If you love carbs, you'll be in seventh heaven this Saturday at the Mac and Cheese Fest.
This is the seventh festival for the 21-and-over event that offers you endless samples of macaroni and cheese from more than 20 vendors along with beer, spiked seltzer and other adult libations.
A slight warning to vegetarians: Although mac and cheese may be your go-to when dining out, most of these offerings will likely be meat heavy, like the award-winning chile verde mac from Countryside Market.
Other businesses serving samples include Bootleggers Craft Pub & Eatery, Butcher Block Quality Meats, Dickey's BBQ, Eat My Pupusa, El Portal, Fresco Meat Market, Jerry's Pizza, Just Wing It, KC Steakhouse, KV's Southern BBQ, Mami Ana's Restaurant & Cantina, Noriega's, Nov's Soul Spot, Prime Time BBQ Meats & Deli, Skillets Diner, Sonder, Sully's, Tacos Chewi, The Chicken Shack, The Coop, Vizzle's, Wally & Beav's and Zaddy's Tacos.
Expect a variety of beverages including from local spots Great Change Brewing, Temblor Brewing, Howie's Micheladas, Voktail and Sicky Boyz Michi Mix. Nutrl Vodka Seltzer, Bud Light NEXT, Estrella Jalisco, Firestone Hopnosis, Cali-Squeeze, beer from Tioga Sequoia Brewing and more are on the slate.
Music will be provided by No Stringz Attached and DJ Wreck from Hot 94.1.
The women from House of Flowers will be doling out wearable flowers. There will also be games and photo-ops.
Join the fun from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Stramler Park, 4003 Chester Ave.
Tickets are $60 until Friday, $75 the day of the event, and are available at bakersfieldmacandcheesefest.com.