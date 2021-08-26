Red Ribbon Bakeshop opens in Bakersfield on Saturday

It's a good time to be a fan of Filipino treats in Bakersfield. This summer we've seen the opening of Umaga Cafe and the city's first Jollibee. On Saturday, another business adds to the options with the opening of Red Ribbon Bakeshop.
The Philippines-based bakery brand will open its bakery in the Stockdale Village Shopping Center, which is also home to Jollibee, the fast food chain known for its Chickenjoy and Yumburger.
That's not surprising since both chains are owned by Jollibee Group, which claims six other international brands (Smashburger, Chowking, Greenwich, Mang Inasal, Yonghe King and Hong Zhuang Yuan).
This will be Red Ribbon's first location in Central California.
The bakery will offer a selection of sweet and savory baked goods including a variety of mamon (sponge cakes), taisan (chiffon cake), cheesy ensaimada (soft bread topped with butter, sugar and cheese), mango bar, pandesal and empanadas. But what Red Ribbon is known for is its beautifully crafted cakes, some highlighting classic Filipino flavors, that many fans purchase as special occasion "must have" desserts.
"For many Filipinos, no holiday, family gathering, or special occasion is complete without a delicious cake or welcoming spread of pastries from Red Ribbon," Agnes Briones, business unit head for Red Ribbon Bakeshop Inc, said in a news release.
"In addition to serving Bakersfield's close-knit Filipino community, we look forward to introducing our brand to new customers throughout the city who want to treat themselves and their families to a new and exciting twist on traditional bakery favorites."
Chief among Red Ribbon's shareable desserts is the mango supreme cake, its signature product made with the Philippines' best mangoes. Three layers of moist white chiffon cake are filled with white cream and a golden, mango-filled glaze, then it is finished with additional mango chunks and topped with a maraschino cherry.
Another iconic Filipino confection is the ube overload cake, which gets its deep purple hue from the use of real Philippine ube halaya (purple yam), a native root crop. The cake is covered with white cream frosting and bright purple ube cake crumbs.
The yema caramel cake is a filled white chiffon cake also covered with yema (Philippine custard) caramel filling and finished with toasted cashew nuts.
Other menu standouts are the Black Forest cake, with layers of liqueur-moistened chocolate cake, brimming with maraschino cherries and cream; mocha flan; and choco mocha crunch, a chocolate chiffon cake filled with honeycomb candy in every layer that is finished with rich mocha cream and topped with more honeycomb candy and chocolate shavings.
Like Jollibee, Red Ribbon will offer online ordering, available at redribbonbakeshop.us, the Red Ribbon app or DoorDash.
Red Ribbon will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 5624 Stockdale Highway.