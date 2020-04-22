You still won't be able to see the movies on the big screen, but Reading Cinemas Valley Plaza with IMAX has some blockbuster dining options.
The theater at the Valley Plaza Mall is now offering its Reading Cinema Eats at Home menu, a mix of movie concessions and specialty fare, available for curbside pickup or delivered through Uber Eats.
“Reading Cinemas Eats at Home is a great way for our local community to recreate the next best thing to the movie theater experience,” Jenny Sullivan, general manager for Reading Cinemas with IMAX, said in a news release. “Everyone is adapting as best they can to the current situation and we’re honored to provide this new service, which will be available seven days a week.”
Snacks include original and caramel popcorn, 100% Angus beef hot dogs, soft pretzels, Nestle candies and fries — sea salt, sweet potato and green bean — served individually or as a trio.
Entrees, created by Food Network veteran Santos Loo, include potato chip-crusted chicken tenders, turkey club, fried chicken ranch sandwich and three burgers: the signature, classic and barbecue bacon cheeseburger. All entrees come with a cookie — snickerdoodle, peanut butter or chocolate chunk — which are also available separately in packs of two.
Reading Cinemas Valley Plaza with IMAX is at 2000 Wible Road. Use the Uber Eats app or go to ubereats.com for delivery or call 833-2230 to order.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.