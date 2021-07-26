You are the owner of this article.
Raising Cane's offers free food via app for National Chicken Finger Day on Tuesday

Raising Cane's combo national day

Order the three-finger or any other adult combo at Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers on Tuesday and receive a free additional chicken finger when you use the chain's mobile app.

 Courtesy of Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers

It's a big thumbs-up for Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers celebration of National Chicken Finger Day on Tuesday.

"Caniacs" can get a free chicken finger when they order an adult combo meal using the chain's mobile app, RestaurantNews.com reports.

"At Raising Cane's, we have One Love — quality chicken finger meals — and we created National Chicken Finger Day to celebrate our passion,” founder and CEO Todd Graves said in a news release.

"We're excited to celebrate our delicious chicken fingers with Caniacs across the country on July 27. It’s simple for our customers — all they have to do is order a combo meal through our mobile app, and they’ll get a free chicken finger!”

