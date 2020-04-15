It's a tough time for local restaurants and food businesses so that's even more reason to celebrate some anniversaries. Here are some spots to support this week.
Maggie's Sunrise Cafe opened last April in northeast Bakersfield, adding another good breakfast option for residents.
It closed briefly earlier this month with plans to reopen this Saturday. Celebrating one year in business, the cafe will offer a buy one entree, get a second for $1 on select dishes from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Options include bacon breakfast burrito, Maggie's scramble, pastrami sandwich, pot roast, kids' chocolate chip pancakes and kids' mac and cheese.
There will also be additional curbside specials. More information will be posted on the cafe's Instagram (@maggiesunrisecafe) closer to the weekend.
Maggie's is located at 2665 Fashion Plaza. Call 742-1701 to order.
The Poke Express is celebrating three years in business. Popping up first at farmers markets, the business, owned by Emma Valdivia, has found a niche in the Bakersfield Brewery District, serving poke bowls, Korean barbecue and more to hungry beer drinkers.
Show your support by visiting the pop-up, which will be serve takeout from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Great Change Brewing (4200 Resnik Court) and Saturday at Crusader Brewing (5880 District Blvd. Suite 18). Call or text 368-4600 to order ahead.
San Rucci Winery is celebrating a year in business with a virtual party today via Zoom.
Celebrating with its new sparkling wine, winemakers Bill and Tony Merz will kick off the party at 5:30 p.m. via Zoom. Guests are encouraged to buy a bottle ($50, available via sanrucci.com or at Locale Farm to Table or Dot x Ott). Email info@sanrucci.com or send a DM to the winery's Instagram page (@sanrucciwinery) for the Zoom invitation.
