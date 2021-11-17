You are the owner of this article.
QwikCafe now named Sequoia On The Go

Qwikcafe now Sequoia On The Go

QwikCafe was gearing up for opening day in this March 2017 file photo. The quick-serve eatery next to its parent company, Sequoia Sandwich Co., has been renamed Sequoia On The Go, a move to reflect the new owners' plans to expand the Sequoia chain.

 Henry A. Barrios / The Californian / File

What's in a name? For QwikCafe, which just rebranded as Sequoia On the Go, there's a lot.

This week the popular downtown spot which shares a central kitchen with Sequoia Sandwich Co., is in the process of updating signage with the new name in anticipation of changes for the company. 

"The cafe was opened to provide a quick, healthy food option to our busy customers,” Daniel Shaffer, co-owner of Sequoia Sandwich Co., said in a news release. "That need, along with the growing demand for take-out fueled our growth plans. As soon as we can share more about new locations and an expanded menu, we will.”

The current owners bought the small chain from founders Gary Blackburn and Jeff Simpson in 2018, keeping most of the menu the same as well as maintaining the quality that customers had come to expect from the brand.

Sequoia has four locations in Bakersfield — 1231 18th St., 9500 Ming Ave., 4521 Buena Vista Road and 9160 Rosedale Highway, Suite 100 — as well as one in Clovis and another in San Luis Obispo. Visit sequoiasandwich.com for more on the chain.

QwikCafe opened in March 2017 with the "grab and go" concept, offering prepared sandwiches, salads, baked goods and more. Sequoia On The Go will offer the same menu and hours of operation (10 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays).

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.

