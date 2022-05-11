Pizza Guys opens first Bakersfield location

Looking to get its own slice of the local pizza market is Pizza Guys, which opens its first Bakersfield location on Thursday.
Based in Sacramento, Pizza Guys has more than 70 stores in California, Oregon and Nevada. Before the opening of the Bakersfield store, the nearest location was Porterville.
The chain touts its fresh-made dough, 100 percent whole-milk mozzarella cheese and sauce made with fresh-packed, California-grown tomatoes.
Hittan Wadhawa, who owns the Bakersfield store with wife Ranjit Kaur, said it was the quality of ingredients that drew them to Pizza Guys.
After immigrating from India, the pair have operated five businesses, including a Mexican restaurant in Ceres, near Modesto.
"The Mexican restaurant wasn't our business so we were looking at franchises.
"She (Kaur) tried the pizza, liked the concept. The fresh dough, their own recipe for red sauce ... the fresh produce, it was good quality-wise in comparison to a pizza place."
As for standing out in a pie-packed town, Wadhawa isn't worried.
"People will like the pizza. Lots of people want a really different pizza, want something different, something new."
He recommends the serrano chili pizza, which is topped with Canadian-style bacon, applewood smoked bacon, sliced red onions, Dole pineapple chunks, Kogi Serrano Chili sauce drizzle and fresh chopped cilantro.
Kaur, who is a vegetarian, likes the pizzas that use the plant-based Impossible beef, Wadhawa said.
Options include the Impossible beef BBQ with sliced red onions, Impossible beef and a drizzle of Cattlemen's spicy barbecue sauce; and the Impossible artichoke pesto, served on a Tuscany thin crust with creamy pesto sauce, green olives, marinated artichoke hearts, Impossible beef and diced tomatoes. (Impossible beef can also be added to any pizza as a premium topping.)
Pizza Guys will offer takeout and carryout, with third-party delivery options available in the future.
Wadhawa said he's confident about the franchise since there's such a good relationship with the CEO and founder, Shahpour Nejad.
"The owner is super nice and hardworking. He's in touch with every person who is franchising. We can always reach him. If we need something, we can call."
"Seeing Hittan and Ranjit open their first Pizza Guys location is a happy moment for our brand," Nejad said in a news release. "We are confident they will run a true role model business at the local level and are proud to have them as local owners."
Pizza Guys is located at 5601 California Ave. Visit pizzaguys.com for more on the chain.