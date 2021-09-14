Pizza, guac and cheeseburgers, oh my! Enjoy these dining deals

Every day's a holiday when you're celebrating food. Here's what's coming your way this week.
Thursday is National Guacamole Day (not to be confused with National Avocado Day, which was July 31) and Rubio's Coastal Grill is offering a free side of freshly made chips and guacamole with any order.
The chain's guacamole is made onsite daily, using Hass avocados, cilantro, garlic, lime juice and natural sea salt.
Head to rubios.com/coupons/national-guacamole-day for the coupon or use the coupon code GUAC on orders at rubios.com or the Rubio's app.
NATIONAL CHEESEBURGER DAY
Saturday is National Cheeseburger Day and some chains are celebrating this week.
Carl’s Jr. is offering customers who have signed up for its email list prior to National Cheeseburger Day can enjoy a Big Carl small combo for just $6.29.
Users of the Dairy Queen app can enjoy a free cheeseburger with purchase of any size Blizzard. (The last Kern County Dairy Queen is in Lost Hills.)
McDonald’s will email those on its list an offer for a free cheeseburger (or a sausage McMuffin with egg or McChicken, if you're not into the holiday).
All week, Red Robin is offering Red Robin Royalty members a BOGO deal to buy a cheeseburger and get a second one for 50 percent off. This promotion can be used once a day now through Sunday.
Now through Sunday, Wendy’s is also offering a BOGO offer on its premium cheeseburgers. Using the Wendy's app, guests can enjoy a free big bacon cheddar, classic Dave’s single or other option with purchase of another.
The app is also offering $2 off any premium combo or a free Baconator fries with any mobile purchase.
INTERNATIONAL TALK LIKE A PIRATE DAY
Although this isn't a national food day, you can still enjoy a dining deal at Ike’s Love & Sandwiches for International Talk Like a Pirate Day on Sunday. The sandwich chain is offering a $3 discount for in-store customers who say "Ahoy Matey" and order like a pirate. The offer is limited to one per guest, who must show the email (if they're on Ike's list) or the chain's post on social media.
NATIONAL PEPPERONI PIZZA DAY
In honor of National Pepperoni Pizza Day, Pieology is offering its Pie Life Rewards members a pepperoni thin crust pizza for $6 on Monday.
Sign for the rewards program by Sunday to get the offer loaded in your app.