Pinot, Paella & Pints fundraiser ready to make a splash

Although Bakersfield has no shortage of fundraisers for worthy causes, it's still a special day when a new idea enters the local philanthropic world.
Benefiting the Wounded Heroes Fund, Saturday's Bakersfield Pinot, Paella & Pints Festival tarts with two popular options (wineries and breweries) and ups the ante — and alliteration — with the introduction of paella, a Spanish rice dish traditionally made in a large pan over an open fire.
Organizers Mike and Shari George, who for many years put on the popular Bakersfield's Biggest Baddest BBQ, got the idea after attending the Paso Pinot and Paella Festival in Templeton.
"When we went to experience it, we realized this type of event hadn’t been in Bakersfield before," Mike George said. "And we wanted to bring something big to Bakersfield."
Part of that design included adding another component to the mix. Why beer? "Because it's Bakersfield," George said.
"You know we've got so many great hometown breweries. What a perfect match."
More than a half-dozen local breweries are on tap to serve including Temblor, Lengthwise, 2nd Phase and Crusader.
They will be joined by up to 10 wineries, a mix of local and California businesses.
Guests can enjoy the pints and pinot along with generous tastings of paella, a dish made with rice, saffron, vegetables, chicken and seafood.
The seven local cooks taking part include restaurants Wool Growers, Chef's Choice Noodle Bar and KC Steakhouse along with private chefs.
There will also be a silent auction with items including a paella cooking class and gift baskets including a wine-themed one.
The evening will also include performances by Foster Campbell and Friends and Mento Buru, who will play at the outdoor event at KB Horse Ranch. George said owners Brad and Liz Peters are big supporters of the Wounded Heroes Fund.
Along with standard tickets, attendees can purchase a VIP table ($1,200 for eight) for the adults-only event that will come with additional wine and a treat from Luigi's Restaurant and Delicatessen.
"There will be a little extra excitement when they attend," George said. "We linked up with Luigi’s and they're preparing something special for all the VIP tables."
George said interest has already been high in the fundraiser, which organizers hope to make an annual event.
"Everybody we've talked to likes it because it's something new. Of course, we have great community support for the Wounded Heroes Fund — and all nonprofits for that matter."
All proceeds will benefit the fund, which was started in 2009 by Mike and Wendy Porter, the daughter of a Vietnam veteran who suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder.
This grassroots organization has provided financial assistance for families of wounded soldiers and Marines as well as offered family (date nights and all-ages activities) and therapeutic programs (service dog training, outdoor retreats with Regimen Ruck and equine therapy with Stable Forces).
Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.